Shawn M. Hamilton, 26, of 205 Unaka St., was charged Thursday evening by Greeneville police with aggravated burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order. According to police reports Hamilton broke into the victim’s residence on Wednesday evening, damaged some property there including window blinds and a television and then fled. Police responded on Thursday afternoon at around 3 p.m. to a report of intimidation, when Hamilton was allegedly following the victim and then broke the passenger window out of the victim’s car. Hamilton fled into a wooded area but was arrested in the 300 block of Cherry Street at about 9 p.m. following an anonymous call to police.
Several power tools were reported to Greeneville police as stolen Wednesday afternoon from the 1700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The items include six power sanders valued at $450 each, four impact guns valued at $300 each, two paint guns valued at $750 each multiple tools from toolboxes valued at $3,000. According to the report the victim said the items were stolen between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Greeneville police responded to multiple reports of counterfeit money passed at local businesses. An employee at the Pal’s location in the Greeneville Commons flagged a fake $100 bill while making a bank deposit on Thursday. The employee reported the bill was passed at some point on Wednesday. An employee at the Starbucks inside Ingles also reported on Thursday a counterfeit $100 bill passed on Wednesday to pay for coffee, and on Wednesday evening an AMC Theatre employee reported a counterfeit $100 bill passed to pay for snacks on Wednesday afternoon.