Austin R. McClain, 20, of 101 Ash Meadow Drive, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and served an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. A traffic stop was conducted on McClain at a South Rufe Taylor Road business after McClain was seen driving a pickup truck on East Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. A domestic assault warrant had been taken out earlier Tuesday on McClain. A strong odor of marijuana was smelled after the traffic stop. A grinder was found in the center console and a bong was in the back seat, the report said. McClain was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Chuckey man who allegedly caused a disturbance Tuesday afternoon with a water gun in a Greeneville restaurant was charged with public intoxication. Charged was Timothy B. Tipton, 36, of 3724 Stone Dam Road. Police were called to Aubrey’s restaurant on West Andrew Johnson Highway about Tipton, who was told to leave and complied. After leaving the restaurant, Tipton “continued to spray his water gun at oncoming traffic” and was taken into custody, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Tipton smelled of alcohol and also showed “disregard for his own safety walking in the highway attempting to spray vehicles with a water gun,” the report said. Tipton was held on bond pending a fIrst scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A calf missing for about 10 days from a property in the 4400 block of Old Asheville Highway was found dead Monday from an apparent gunshot wound. The calf was found dead in the woods with an apparent shoulder wound, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The owner told deputies he heard shooting from a neighboring property about the time the calf went missing. The calf is valued at about $1,200.