Jesse L. Hill, 34, of 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law following a traffic stop. Hill was pulled over about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Andrew Johnson Highway for expired tags on the truck he was driving, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Hill allegedly had a “slight slur” while speaking with an officer and admitted drinking two “tall boys” earlier, the report said. Hill did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly would not consent to a blood draw or breath test. Hill was also issued a registration violation. Bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Laurel D. Humphrey, 52, listed as homeless, was charged about 3 a.m. Thursday following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies with introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. Humphrey was pulled over in the 2400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway for failure to use a turn signal, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. A records check showed Humprey’s drivers license was revoked. She was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where a search located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and Clonazepam. Humphrey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Honda four-wheeler was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from a shed in the 100 block of Bolton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The four-wheeler was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The 2017 Honda Rancher is valued at $4,500.