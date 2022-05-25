Dana M. Bright, 29, of Atoka Circle, Kingsport, was charged about 12:15 p.m. Monday with driving under the influence. A car was stopped partially in the intersection at the four-way stop sign in the 300 block of Bohannan Avenue, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Bright, the driver, was waving other vehicles past her. She said the car was not broken down and had driven from Kingsport to pick up a co-worker, but became lost. Bright pulled into a gravel parking lot. She “appeared disorganized” and showed signs of impairment, the report said. Bright did poorly on field sobriety tests after a Greeneville police officer arrived. Bright told police she was taking prescription medication but could not provide any prescription information. Bright was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Benjamin A. McMahon, 31, of Pigeon Forge, was charged Monday by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property valued at between $10,000 and $60,000. Deputies responded about 5:10 p.m. Monday to a report of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Ottway Road. Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. McMahan was located there. He was carrying keys to a stolen Polaris ATV, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. When asked if the ATV had been stolen, McMahan “stated it was a good possibility,” the report said. The Polaris four-wheeler is valued at $16,000. McMahan was trespassed from the property and was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A family of six that dined Saturday at Ma and Pa’s Restaurant on Asheville Highway left without paying for their meals, sheriff’s deputies were told Monday. The incident happened about 2 p.m. Saturday. A family that included a man. wife, grandmother and three children entered the restaurant and ordered $60.88 worth of food, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Images of the family recorded on a surveillance camera are available to investigators.