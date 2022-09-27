Melissa D. Lawson, 49, of 1002 44th Ave., Nashville, was charged about 2:40 p.m Saturday with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. After receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver, the Deputy Dalton Balthazr stopped Lawson at the intersection of Chuckey Highway and Campbell Circle. A records check made by Balthazr indicated that Lawson had a suspended license for a DUI. After speaking with law enforcement, Lawson agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which she failed. Lawson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A truck with a flat tire was stolen between 5:30 a.m and 3:45 p.m Friday, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victim had a flat tire at the intersection of Chuckey Pike and Summit Ridge on Friday morning and returned to the location in the afternoon to see the truck was no longer there. The truck had the flat on a front tire, was unlocked but had no keys in it, Balthazr said in the report. A report came in to law enforcement of a truck matching the description of the missing vehicle. A suspect has not been charged in the incident but was seen with the truck by the victim and another witness. The case remains ongoing.
Wilma K. Dearstone, 59, of 1610 Ottway Road, was charged about 5:45 p.m Friday with public intoxication by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Nicholas Foster responded to a report of an individual sitting in the roadway at the 200 block of Ted Weems Road. Dearstone was seen sitting in the roadway after an alleged verbal altercation earlier, according to a report. A strong odor of alcohol could be detected from her and there was alcohol present in a red cup she was drinking from, Foster said in the report. Dearstone was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A vehicle was reported missing from a driveway in the 300 block of Park Lane about 5 p.m Friday, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victim stated the vehicle was in the driveway when he left the house earlier but when he arrived around 4:30 p.m it was gone. The vehicle is a black Nissan Pathfinder with total value of $7,000. There are no known suspects at this time.
A victim advised police that someone had allegedly attempted to open a bank account in their name, Deputy David Love said in a report. The victim told law enforcement that someone tried to open a bank account at a Bank of America branch in Phoenix, Arizona. An email from the corporate office in Arizona informed the victim of the attempt. No monetary loss has been reported at this time.
James Mcclure, 28, of 1022 Carson St., was charged Saturday with a warrant for his arrest by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Bryan Shelton responded to the 100 block of Shanks Park, Afton, to a report of vandalism at a mobile home. The victim stated to law enforcement that there has been vandalism at the property in the past, according to a report. Deputies were told by witnesses that Mcclure was allegedly inside the mobile home during time of incident. A door, with $100 total value, was damaged, Shelton said in the report.
Ashley M. Soto, 37, of 131 Mason St., was charged about 7 p.m Monday with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia by the Greeneville Police Department. Law enforcement was called about a possible intoxicated female in the Dollar General parking lot of the 1400 block on West Main Street. Officer Larry Gilbert arrived to the scene and saw the suspect start to leave in her allegedly not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was initiated, and a records check showed Soto did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance, according to a report. Gilbert then searched through two bags in the front seat of the suspect’s car in which methamphetamine rock and a glass pipe were located. Soto was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.