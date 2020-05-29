Mollie E. McCaslin, 26, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police wth driving under the influence. An officer on patrol about 3 p.m. Thursday saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. It pulled up to a stop sign and turned onto West Summer Street. Police saw the tag was expired and made a traffic stop in the parking lot of Lee’s Market, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. McCaslin approached the patrol car and told police she had been stopped earlier and given a citation for the expired registration, adding that her driver’s license was suspended, the report said. McCaslin’s speech was allegedly slurred, and she did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was also charged with driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. McCaslin’s bond was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
The driver and passenger of a car in a crash about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Asheville Highway were charged by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle. Driver Summer N. Fann, 21, of 673 Kidwell School Road, was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance. Passenger Bryson A. Woods, 20, of Sunshine Circe,, Newport, was taken into custody with Fann after they were located walking toward Greeneville on Asheville Highway, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The car driven by Fann went into a ditch on Asheville Highway and had been abandoned. A glass pipe and syringe were found in the car before it was towed, the report said. Fann and Woods were held on $2,000 bond each pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Brandy N. Eastep, 39, of 65 Old Milburnton Road, Limestone, was charged about 1 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule V drug following a traffic stop on Bayberry Street. A records check showed an active violation of probation arrest warrant for Eastep, who was a passenger in the vehicle that had been pulled over, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. After arrest, officers found eight Clonazepam and 28 Gabapentin pills in Eastep’s pockets, the report said. Eastep was held without bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
A Limestone man was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-7th offense and served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Charged was Tyler L. Smith, 33, of 495 Pritchard Road. Deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Jr Gray Road. A traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of one given to deputies was conducted for a tinted tag cover, Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. A records check showed Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and he had the active arrest warrant. Smith was held pending a first appearance Friday in court.
Firearms and other possessions were stolen Wednesday in the burglary of a camper in the 2400 block of West Pines Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The victim told deputies she left the house about 7 a.m. Wednesday and when she returned about 4 p.m. found it ransacked. A shotgun, assault rifle, rifle and a BB gun were stolen, along with a cooler and gas can. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,700.
The attempted theft of a car was reported Thursday night in the 100 block of Mae McKee Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies that the driver’s side door of the car he just bought had been pried open. The damage occurred after the Johnson City man bought the car, the report said. The 1990 Honda is valued at $200.