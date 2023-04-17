Robert K. Swatzell, 34, of 219 N. Highland Ave., was charged about 9:45 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Swatzell was driving a pickup truck that veered off the road in the 800 block of West Church Street and struck a utility pole, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. A man at the scene identified Swatzell as the driver and told police he had left the scene in another vehicle. Swatzell returned and confirmed he was the driver. He smelled of alcohol while speaking with an officer and was unsteady on his feet, the report said. Swatzell allegedly admitted to drinking before the crash. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Swatzell was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Samuel B. Allen, 33, of 598 Laughlin Road, was charged about 8:45 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Police were called to do a welfare check on a man, identified as Allen, in the doorway area of Papa John’s Pizza on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Allen appeared to nearly fall over as police drove by, and appeared confused when asked questions, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Allen was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A search after arrest located a cylinder containing “numerous pills,” the report said. Drugs found included Clonazepam, Xanax, Lorazepam, three types of legend drugs and suspected methamphetamine. An inventory of the vehicle Allen was believed to have driven to the business located a used syringe with a liquid substance inside in the center floorboard. A bag containing a spoon with residue, cotton, and a tourniquet was also located, the report said. A dog was in the vehicle, and Greene County Animal Control was called to take custody of the animal. Allen had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Nathan S. Harmon, 45, of 195 Wedding Lane, Chuckey, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to the 1400 block of Graysburg Hills Road to investigate a pickup truck that had run up onto a lawn and begun spinning in the grass. When the property owner approached the truck, Harmon was apparently passed out, Deputy Daniel Lynch said in a report. As Harmon was being checked by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Harmon allegedly told deputies “he shot up what was supposed to be (Roxicodone) before the incident occurred,” the report said. Found in the truck were several syringes, a bag containing about 3.6 grams of suspected heroin, three alprazolam pills and a small amount of marijuana.
Richard R. Perdue, 67, of 790 Round Knob Road, was charged about 6 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Deputies investigated a vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Greystone Road. Perdue “appeared to be under the influence of something” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A container in Perdue’s pocket contained suspected methamphetamine. A search of the car he was driving located a .22 caliber pistol, pill bottles containing hydrocodone and Gabapentin and a set of scales. A records check showed that Purdue’s driver’s license was suspended. Perdue was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Mason D. Turner, 20, of 25 Community Center Lane, Midway, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-underage and consuming or possessing alcohol under the age of 21. Turner was driving a car about 12:45 a.m. Saturday that ran off the 3200 block of Asheville Highway, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Turner told deputies he swerved to avoid a deer, but no evidence of a deer that had been struck was found, the report said. Empty beer cans and an empty beer case were found next to the car. Deputies smelled alcohol on Turner’s breath. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Turner had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Joel W. Lane, 45, of 705 Craft Lane, was charged about 2:30 a.m. Saturday with driving under the influence, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Deputies responded to the first block of Craft Lane to investigate a crash involving a sport utility vehicle that went into a ditch. Lane did poorly on field sobriety tests and was “found to have operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in a crash,” the report said. Lane had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A theft attempt on a car was made between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Temple Street, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A witness told officers that two men attempted to take possession of a 2005 Cadillac that had been in a parking lot for several months. The man confronted the pair and they left. The owner told police a rear side window, valued at $200, was broken out in the theft attempt.