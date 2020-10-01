A counterfeit $10 bill in a deposit made at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch was identified Wednesday afternoon by a bank employee. The employee told police that the fake $10 came in a deposit made by Greeneville Honda. It is not known who passed the bill at the business. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.
Tommy Rowley, 22, of Tipp City, Ohio, was charged about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and vandalism. Cody D. Moore, 26, of Beavercreek, Ohio, was charged with domestic assault. Police were called to a room at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway and spoke with Rowley, who said that Moore struck him in the genital area with his fist and threw a socket set at him. Rowley pushed Moore twice in an attempt to put him on the ground as the two men argued, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. During the argument, Rowley allegedly put his fist through the plate glass window in the room, breaking the glass and suffering cuts to his right hand and arm. Damage to the window totals $600. Moore and Rowley were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An unwelcome visitor damaged property Monday night at a Camelot Drive mobile home, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The victim told deputies a friend and several others arrived for a visit. A man who dates her friend had been told not to come over, but attempted to get into the mobile home by breaking off a screen door handle and removing the glass before climbing through. Damage to the door totals $200. The man left “in a hurry” in a pickup truck and backed into a neighbor’s car, causing $500 damage. The man left before deputies arrived.
A tractor-trailer that ran off the 900 block of Walkers Ford Road Monday afternoon damaged an electric fence, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. In addition to fencing, numerous fence posts were also damaged. Damage totals $200.