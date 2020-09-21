Steven D. Reilly, of 101 Cherrydale Dr., was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Friday by Greeneville Police for driving on a suspended license and a second Seat Belt Law violation. Officer Jason Hope saw Reilly driving without wearing a seatbelt and pulled him over at 1390 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Hope wrote in the report. According to the report Hope recognized Reilly and knew his license was suspended because he also stopped Reilly on Sept. 10 for not wearing a seatbelt and driving on a suspended license. Reilly was issued a summons and will appear Monday in General Sessions Court.
Israel V. Ruiz, of 67 Camelot Ln., was arrested Friday at 9:20 p.m. for driving on a suspended license. Greeneville Police Officer Jason Hope pulled Ruiz over on Kiser Boulevard after checking his tag and finding that Ruiz had been stopped twice previously for driving without a valid license, Hope wrote in the report. Hope found that Ruiz’s license was suspended, and Ruiz admitted to not having a license when stopped, according to the report. Hope issued a criminal summons for driving while license is suspended or revoked. Ruiz will appear Monday in court.
Brandon S. Morrison, of 1792 Buckingham Court, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. by Greeneville Police for driving on a revoked license, expired registration and violation of the financial responsibility law. Morrison was pulled over in a traffic stop on North Main Street after officer Jason Hope noticed Morrison’s registration was expired, Hope wrote in the report. Checking Morrison’s license revealed that it was revoked due to failure to show proof of insurance in Sullivan County. Hope issued a criminal summons for the three offenses. Morrison will appear Monday in court.
A wallet contenting $100 was stolen from a vehicle between 4:30 and 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Summer Street. The theft was reported to Greeneville Police at 5 p.m. The victim’s social security card and drivers license were also stolen in the wallet.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Friday at the Asheville Highway Food City store. A manager at the store reported the incident Saturday to the Greeneville Police Department. It is unknown who passed the bill or what the suspect purchased, Officer Cody Greene wrote in a report.