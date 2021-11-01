David S. Malone, 42, of Buckingham Court, Lot 35, was charged about 1 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. Police responded to a crash at 1300 Kenny St. A sport utility vehicle was found in the yard. Investigation showed the SUV had went off the side of Mt. Bethel Road and veered into the side of a house, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived. A man identified as Malone with a “visible laceration to the side of his face” was located nearby by sheriff’s deputies and detained. He allegedly admitted being involved in the crash. Malone was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He submitted to a Breathalyzer test. Malone was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter pistol, the report said. Damage to the house struck by the SUV totals several thousand dollars, the report said. Malone was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Greeneville man sought on an active arrest warrant was charged with methamphetamine possession about 9 p.m. Saturday by police. Danny D. McGee, 49, of 205 S. Sunset St., answered the front door of the house when officers knocked and was served a violation of probation warrant. A search after arrest located a small plastic bag containing about one one gram of suspected meth in a front pocket, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Sasscer was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A car was broken into and a purse stolen early Sunday morning while the owner was inside Boroonies Bar & Grill, 801 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The victim told police that a large piece of asphalt was thrown through the passenger side window of the car. The purse, valued at $50, was stolen along with credit cards and personal identity documents in it. Damage to the car window totals $500.
Shoplifters stole two Honda-brand generators with a combined value of $2,258 from the Lowe’s store in Greeneville on Friday, according to a police department report. The report by GPD officer Chris Metcalf says that two white males entered the store, unlocked a combination lock in the area of the store housing generators, and carried two Honda 2,200-watt generators out of the store’s lawn and garden exit, “waving a receipt at a store employee” as they left. The suspects drove away in a pewter-colored GMC Envoy sport utility vehicle.