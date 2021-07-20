Michael A. Bennett, 40, of 520 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and motor vehicle theft following an incident at a Flea Ridge Road house. Bennett allegedly threw the alleged victim down on a bed and took her phone before leaving in the her van, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Bennett and the van were later located at an Oasis Road house. A records check showed that Bennett had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. A woman with Bennett, 37-year-old Crystal J. Hyde, was also found to have an active violation of probation warrant. Bennett and Hyde were held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man on an aggravated domestic assault warrant in connection with an incident Sunday morning on Logistics Drive. Deputies went to Greeneville Community Hospital and spoke with the alleged victim, who said that the suspect became angry with her and began “tearing up” the house and breaking a window, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The suspect allegedly threw canned food at the alleged victim and grabbed her by the hair when she attempted to leave. The alleged victim told deputies the suspect threw a hammer at her, hitting her on the back of the head, struck her multiple times with a chain and stabbed her in the arm. The alleged victim left the house and called for help after the suspect fell asleep. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived.
Donavan M. McDonald, 33, of West Hogan Lane, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that McDonald took her phone and car keys Friday night and threw them outside. He pushed the alleged victim down on the porch when she went to look for them, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The alleged victim went into the house and loaded a pistol. McDonald took the gun from her and struck the alleged victim in the head with it, the report said. McDonald was located and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
A Chuckey man was charged Thursday by Johnson City police with “actions by home improvement services that constitute an offense over $10,000,” a report said. Juan Puente, 37, of Burger Drive, was charged after police investigated a report of contractor fraud in Johnson City beginning in October 2020. During an investigation, “It was discovered that Mr. Puente failed to complete the majority of the home renovations and failed to refund the victim,” the report said. Puente posted $3,500 bond and awaits an appearance in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Sunday and Monday morning from a pickup truck parked on the lot of JM Pallets, 1012 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The owner told police he drove the truck Saturday and the catalytic converter was still attached. The replacement cost is $1,000.
A house was burgarized Monday night in the 1400 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. The victim found the home was ransacked, the report said. A prescription medication was stolen. Entry was made through an unlocked rear door. Other items of value were left undisturbed, the report said.
A Glock handgun was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a pickup truck. The theft was discovered while the truck was parked in the 1400 block of Gregg Mill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The gun was stolen from under the driver’s seat. A Black & Decker power saw was also stolen from a toolbox in the truck, the report said. The victim was unsure if the theft occurred at the Gregg Mill Road location or at the Dollar General store on Newport Highway, where he briefly parked on Sunday morning. The handgun is valued at $400.