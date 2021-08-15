Derrick S. Roderick, 30, of 818 Carson St., was charged about 2:10 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police responded to the 600 block of Asheville Highway near the Food City market in connection to a vehicle crash. Roderick allegedly admitted to drinking before driving his pickup truck. Roderick was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to injuries suffered in the crash, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Roderick was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Marcus L. Laws, 28, of 105 Chilhowie St., Mosheim, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Laws was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Laws was driving a car pulled over about 3:35 p.m. Friday on Snapps Ferry Road at Old Stage Road, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. A records check showed Laws’ driver’s license was suspended and he had an outstanding arrest warrant. Police K-9 Kid was deployed on the car and alerted. Found in the car were about three grams of methamphetamine, three pipes with residue, two syringes and about 100 small plastic bags. Laws was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chase M. Ivey, 23, of 432 Rocky Hills Drive, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded about 9 p.m. Friday to the Greeneville Commons shopping center about a fight in progress. They spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was leaving a store with friends when she was approached by Ivey, who told her she was coming with him. The alleged victim told police Ivey grabbed her and punched her, placing her in fear for her safety. Ivey was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Darren M. Kelly, 33, of Willow Springs Road, Elizabethton, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and public intoxication. Police were called to a Fullwood Drive West address. Kelly was seen “staggering and swaying” and acting erratically, Lt. Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Kelly refused requests to leave and grabbed her arm before blocking the path of her car as she attempted to pull away. Kelly’s actions placed the alleged victim in fear for her safety. He was held without bond pending a appearance Monday in court.
Jeremy R. Miller, 21, of 817 N. Main St., was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Miller threatened Thursday night to shoot the alleged victim at a home in the 400 block of Volunteer Street, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. Miller denied making the threat but admitted he had a firearm in his vehicle, the report said. Miller was held without bond pending a fist scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Marie E. Tweed, 36, of 585 Buckboard Road, was charged Friday morning with assault after allegedly punching a woman as the alleged victim entered the emergency department at Greeneville Community Hospital at 1420 Tusculum Blvd. The victim told Greeneville police that she does not know Tweed, who approached her as she entered the hospital for treatment. The victim was punched “repeatedly” with a closed fist, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The victim did not suffer any injuries. Tweed reportedly told police she did not know why she assaulted the woman. Tweed was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen about 10 a.m. Saturday from the parking lot of the Dollar General Market at 130 W. Bernard Ave., Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The owner left the keys in the SUV when he went in the store. It was not running, the report said. The SUV was gone when the owner came outside. The 2011 GMC Yukon is valued at $18,000.
A car was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning from the parking lot of the Casa Guerreo restaurant at 915 W. Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The owner told police he parked the car about 10 p.m. Saturday in the lot because it would not start and left it overnight. The car was locked and the owner had the ignition keys. The purple 2000 Saturn is valued at $1,500.