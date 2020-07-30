Spencer W. Shelton, 28, of 35 Parman Road, was charged about 2 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Police were dispatched to investigate a driver in a sport utility vehicle swerving and going at a high rate of speed southbound on the Truck Route, running another vehicle off the road and nearly striking a guardrail. The driver, later identified as Shelton, turned onto West Main Street into the Dollar General Market parking lot. Shelton had bloodshot eyes, was “sweating profusely” and had slow speech, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Police saw a “blue powder substance” and straw on the driver’s seat when Shelton got out of the SUV. Shelton failed to follow instructions during field sobriety tests, showing “multiple indicators of impairment,” the report said. A partially smoked marijuana cigarette, cut straws and two containers holding a “whitish-blue substance” believed to be a crushed prescription medication were found inside the SUV, the report said. A records check showed a previous DUI conviction in 2015 in Greene County. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A large passenger van owned by a Greeneville church was stolen about 3 a.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Evergreen Life Services, 130 Serral Drive. The theft was recorded on video from a neighboring business, Greeneville police said in a report. The theft was reported Wednesday morning. The Ford Transit van is white with the green lettering of Evergreen Life Presbyterian Ministries on the side. It is valued at $75,000.
Heather M. Dickens, 34, of 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine possession. Deputies conducting a stolen vehicle investigation went to the Mt. Carmel Road address and spoke with Dickens. A records check showed she had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Deputy Peter Wellman said in a report. A pat-down search of Dickens after arrest turned up a small plastic bag containing suspected meth. Dickens was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Matthew R. Tolley, 42, of 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with burglary and criminal trespass at Walmart. A loss prevention employee detained Tolley about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after he allegedly shoplifted motorcycle apparel, other clothing, a watch, a drone and other merchandise with a combined value of $331, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Tolley was trespassed from all Walmart locations in 2017 after an alleged theft in Kingsport. He “was charged with burglary because he entered a business which he had previously been banned from with the intent to commit a theft,” the report said. Tolley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated assault incident Sunday afternoon on Gravel Woods Road in Midway. The victim said that a man named as a suspect in the report assaulted her and stole money. The alleged aggravated assault was reported Tuesday. After arguing with the suspect and attempting to leave the address, he fired a BB gun at her. A pellet struck the victim’s purse, the report said. The suspect then fired another BB at the alleged victim, which hit a board about a foot from her head, the report said. The suspect told the alleged victim that if she contacted law enforcement, he “would kill her or have someone kill her for him” and burn her house down, the report said. The suspect also allegedly withdrew $180 from the alleged victim’s bank account.
At least three mailboxes were vandalized between Monday night and Tuesday morning in the Mosheim area. A mailbox in the 100 block of Charles Rader Lane was destroyed. It is valued at $150. Also destroyed were mailboxes in the 2200 block of Grassy Creek Road and first block of Henard Road. The acts of vandalism reman under investigation by sheriff’s deputies.
An unsuccessful attempt to steal an heating-cooling unit unit from a house in the 15200 block of Horton Highway caused $4,000 in damage, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The attempted theft happened between July 23 and Tuesday. “It looks like someone had tried to take it but couldn’t get it unhooked,” the report said.
A tire was vandalized between 7 and 11 p.m. Wednesday on a car parked at a work address in the 100 block of Hankins Street, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The victim told police he was leaving work when he heard a thumping sound and found one of the tires on his car had been cut. The incident remains under investigation.