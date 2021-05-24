A shoplifting report at the Shoe Department store in Greeneville turned into a footrace when a man who store personnel said had put on a pair of shoes and left without paying for them decided to make a literal run for it. The shoplifting report came to the Greeneville Police Department around noon on Friday. At the shoe store, officer were told the suspect had fled on foot. When they learned he had been seen fleeing toward Rankin Drive, they went to the location. The suspect, wearing the $90 shoes he’d been reported as stealing, led them on a foot chase, then took a bicycle from a carport and continued his flight. An attempt to take another bicycle let officers get close enough to threaten to use a Taser to stop the man, and he surrendered. Charges against him are shoplifting and evading arrest by foot.
Tools valued at $720 were shoplifted at Walmart Friday about 6 p.m. by a suspect who loaded them into a buggy, pushed them out the front door without purchasing them, and loaded them into a black Acura MDX. Tools stolen include a chainsaw, impact device and yard trimmer. The suspect’s image was caught on video and photos and was recognized by officers, who also know the auto’s license plate number and ownership, Office Chase Bible’s report says.
Shawn Gross, of Mosheim, was charged with DUI second offense, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday morning after he was reported by a witness as driving recklessly on the Baileyton Road, then showed signs of impairment when an officer administered a field sobriety test.