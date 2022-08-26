Brandon A. Campbell, 37, of 145 Rector Lane, was charged about 8:15 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies responded to a call from Suburban’s Lavilla Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum. The alleged victim told deputies that she was in a motel room that had been rented by another man. Campbell arrived and told her to get in his truck and the alleged victim refused, prompting Campbell to start kicking the room door, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Campbell threatened to use a Taser on the alleged victim if she did not come outside and “popped” the stun device, the report said. Witnesses told deputies that Campbell also threatened the alleged victim with physical harm. Campbell fled in a vehicle when he saw a deputy pull into the motel lot. A traffic stop was made on Ripley Island Road and Campbell was taken into custody. A Taser was found in the vehicle. Damage to the motel room door frame totals $300. Campbell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Deborah D. Davis, 63, of 10746 Asheville Highway, was charged about 4 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule IV drug. A car driven by Davis was paced on radar at 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in the 9800 block of Asheville Highway, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The car failed to maintain its lane and a traffic stop was conducted as Davis made a sharp turn into a driveway. The patrol car passed the driveway and turned around “and the car was coming head-on toward me running over railroad ties,” the report said. The car stopped and deputies spoke with Davis, who had slurred speech and appeared confused, the report said. Davis did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted to taking Lorazepam and other medications before driving. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
An air compressor, cordless drill and other power tools were stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a sport utility vehicle in the 100 block of Midway Circle, sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The victim told deputies that the passenger side front window was broken to provide entry. The front windshield was broken, all four tires were flattened and paint on the sides of the SUV had been scratched, the report said. Also stolen were a spray gun, sander, reciprocating saw, drill, batteries, paint brushes and paint. Stolen possessions have a combined value of about $900. Damage to the SUV totals about $4,500.
Steven Greer, 34, of 365 Rambo Road, was charged about 12:05 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with a warrant for failure to appear. Deputy Luke Fields patrolled the Marathon at Greystone Road when the suspect took notice of the officer and quickly left the store, according to the report. The suspect was acting suspiciously in the store, according to the report. The vehicle Greer was driving was found to have a switched tag. A traffic stop was initiated at Sunnyside Loop and Jones Bridge Road. It was discovered that Greer had an outstanding warrant out of Greene County Criminal Court. Greer was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.{&end}