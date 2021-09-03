Jeffrey L. Atwood, 53, listed as homeless, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with disorderly conduct. Police went to the Hardee’s restaurant at 2670 E. Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a report about an indecent exposure incident. Police spoke with Atwood, who was the subject of three earlier calls. Atwood had pants on when police arrived. He told officers “that God wanted him to be naked and pray,” a report said. Atwood was told to keep his clothing on or he would be arrested and said he understood. He then walked onto Andrew Johnson Highway and “appeared to be praying next to traffic,” the report said. Atwood was creating a public disturbance and was taken into custody for his own safety, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Marie E. Tweed, 36, of 585 Buckboard Road, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with disorderly conduct on Houston Valley Road. Deputies responded to a suspicious person call at an address and Tweed refused a ride. After Tweed was issued a ticket for criminal trespass, she “stated she just wanted to go to jail,” Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. Tweed allegedly began walking in the center of a lane on Houston Valley Road and would not leave the area after being told to stay out of the road, the report said. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cash was stolen early Friday from a house in the 100 block of Kite Lane, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. Cash totaling $2,300 was taken. Entry was through a side door. The theft remains under investigation.
Car lifts were reported stolen from outside the Walmart automotive center, Greenville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. The thefts occurred on the night of Aug. 31 and at about 1 a.m. Thursday. A man is seen early Thursday on surveillance camera loading a car lift into the back of a pickup truck and leaving. There is similar camera footage from Aug. 31 showing a man believed to be the same suspect. The car lifts are valued at $3,000.
A tablet and a set of keys were stolen Thursday night from a house on Sycamore Street, Greeneville police said in a report. The victim told police the keys were stolen out of her pocket while she was sleeping in a recliner. The tablet is valued at $50.}