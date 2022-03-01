Bobbie R. Sane, 36, of 86 Terminal St., Mosheim, was charged about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday with filing a false report after sheriff’s deputies went to the address looking for a man who had an active arrest warrant. No one answered when deputies knocked on the front door. They entered and spoke with Sane, who said she was asleep in a bedroom. Paul C. Carter, 37, of 415 Phillipi Church Road, was located hiding under a pile of clothing in another bedroom closet and taken into custody. Sane allegedly helped Carter hide and covered him with clothes, the report said. Carter had an active warrant for violation of probation. He and Sane were held pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
A man and woman were charged about 11 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Charged were 47-year-old Jeramie S. Green and 49-year-old Denise L. Gilbert, both of 1043 Jones Quarry Road. Deputies went to the address and spoke with Green and Gilbert, both of whom had allegedly been drinking. Green wanted Gilbert to leave. The two “kept escalating the situation” with deputies present and were taken into custody, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. Gilbert and Green were held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A sport utility vehicle that drove through a car wash bay Sunday night without stopping caused damage to equipment inside, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. About 7:25 p.m. Sunday, a white Toyota Highlander was seen driven by a woman did not deposit money before driving into a bay at the Classic Car Wash, 3585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. “The car did not slow down and struck the machine inside the bay,” causing “disabling damage” to equipment. The SUV pulled out the car wash exit and continued in an unknown direction. Damage may exceed $1,000.