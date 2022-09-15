Jerry M. Fitzgerald, of 12300 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called about a possibly intoxicated man at the Lonesome Pine Trail address. A man identified as Fitzgerald was sitting in a truck. Fitzgerald told deputies he wanted to see his children, but a records check showed active orders of protection regarding them, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. In a camper, deputies found a jar that held suspected marijuana, a glass pipe and a digital scale. A box next to the jar contained about 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report said. Fitzgerald was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Morgan Auto Sales on Tuesday. Greene County Sheriff's Department Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys responded to a call about a missing 2008 Ford Edge. According to a report, the owner of the dealership said a suspect had stopped paying for the vehicle over the past three months. The suspect had allegedly stopped communication with the dealership and had disconnected the shut-off device on the car. The suspect has allegedly fled to Florida and has shown intent to deprive the owner of the vehicle, the report said.
Jesse J. Willett, 43, of 124 Vicky St., was charged about 2:10 p.m Wednesday with burglary by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Derek Casteel responded to a call at the 150 block on Mason Street about an individual being in the basement. The building was being shown by a real estate agent when a noise was heard from the basement. The agent allegedly found property belonging to Willett near the side door. According to the report, officers searched the basement and found Willett standing in his underwear beside the main switch box. The suspect had scratches on his body and was holding an allen wrench. Above the breaker box, a small window was busted and panels to the box were beside the suspect. Willett claimed he was given a key but no key was found, the report said. A records check showed Willett had two warrants out of Greene county. Willett was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A lamb was reported stolen about 12:05 p.m Wednesday, in the 6400 block of Gap Creek Road. Greene County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ricky May responded to the call. The victim stated another lamb had gone missing on Sept. 2 but was not reported, according to a report. The missing lambs are valued at $200.