A Greeneville man was charged Saturday by Johnson City police with aggravated domestic assault. Garrett L. Johnson, 21, was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman. The alleged victim told police Johnson went to her apartment and pointed the gun at her, and then to his head. No injuries were reported. Bond for Johnson was set at $6,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Marcy D. Eaton, 49, of 200 Jerry Broyles Road, and Benjamin Thompson, of 318 Forest Hills Drive, were charged about 3:30 p.m. Sunday with possession of a handgun, methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia and were served active warrants by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jon Myers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate, between Snapps Ferry and Thornwood Drive. The driver, Benjamin Thompson, was unable to provide proof of a plate or of insurance. A records check showed the other members of the vehicle, Marcy Eaton and Payton Feathers, had active warrants in Greene County for violation of probation. Officers searched the vehicle and found baggies containing methamphetamine, scales and other drug paraphernalia in Eaton’s bag, Myers said in the report. A hand gun was found behind the back seat which was identified as stolen out of Greeneville, according to a report. Officers then allegedly found one gram of meth in Thompson’s pack of cigarettes, along with a glass pipe. Thompson and Eaton were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Terry Starnes, 53, of 405 Paul St., was charged at 1:30 a.m Monday with possession of schedule II drug and was served with a warrant for his arrest by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jordan Williams responded to the Roadrunner Market on the 2400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway to a report of suspicious individuals inside the store. According to a witness who worked at the store, there was a group, which Starnes was a part of, allegedly trying to preoccupy her in order to shoplift, Williams said in a report. The witness wanted the group to be banned from the property, according to the report. Upon law enforcement ensuring the group vacated the store, it was determined Starnes had an active warrant for failure to appear and violation of probation. Starnes was escorted to Greene County jail where a search found a small baggy of methamphetamine in his coat pocket, according to the report. Starnes was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Power tools, antique woodworking tools, a four-wheel recreational vehicle and a remote control model airplane were among possessions stolen Thursday night from a house in the 1100 block of South Mohawk Road, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. A television, fishing equipment, antique wheat scythe and a security system that includes two cameras were also stolen. Security camera footage is available to investigators. The combined value of the stolen items exceeds $10,000.
Two door frames were damaged Thursday during the daytime break-in of a house in the 2600 block of Carpenters Chapel Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Multiple dressers were opened and a jewelry box was also found open when the occupants returned home, the report said. Nothing was immediately reported stolen. Damage to the two door frames totals $100.
A car was vandalized Wednesday outside a house in the first block of Raders Sidetrack Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The owner told deputies that a suspect named in the report struck the car with a golf club multiple times. Damage to the 2007 Nissan sedan totals about $2,000. The suspect left before deputies arrived.