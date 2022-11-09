Valiree A. Foster, of 213 Fox Road, Chuckey was charged about 12:30 a.m Wednesday with driving with a suspended license and failure to have insurance by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jacob Sasscer responded to a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Arnold Road. A records check of the vehicle registration indicated Foster had a suspended license, according to the report. Foster was issued a criminal summons and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Brandon L. Nelson, 35, of 1210 Liberty Hill South Road, Limestone, was charged about 1 a.m Wednesday with shoplifting by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Brandon Ricker responded to scene at Walmart in the 3700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. The suspect was reportedly cutting open packages in the store. According to the report, Nelson had items concealed inside his jacket with a total value of $179. The items were returned to the store. A records check showed Nelson had a warrant out for his arrest in Greene County. Nelson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Dakota J. Peters, of 785 Cheri Circle, Whitwell, was charged about 10:24 p.m Tuesday with driving with a suspended license by the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Janetha Gregory responded to a traffic stop between West Andrew Johnson Highway and Pruitt Road. The suspect was pulled over for speeding. A records check showed Peters has a suspended license. He was issued a criminal summons.