A home was burglarized in the 100 block of Old Mine Road on Monday, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Chad Moore responded to the residence, where the victim told law enforcement that after he returned from the hospital, he noticed several items missing. A chainsaw, jigsaw, skill-saw, a Smith & Wesson pistol and a long rifle were some of the stolen items, according to the report. The total value of stolen items is $13,500. Among the items missing, the victim told deputies “certified military documents” belonging to him were also stolen. The victim stated to law enforcement that he does not have family, and there are no known suspects at this time. The victim noted that it seemed the person responsible ‘had been at the residence before,’ as a side door was “manipulated” to allow entrance, Moore said in the report.
A juvenile was charged about 7:20 p.m Monday with two counts of assaulting a deputy, resisting arrest and domestic assault, according to a report by the Greeneville Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Luke Fields responded to the scene in the 100 block of East Depot Street. The victim told law enforcement that the juvenile struck him in the “upper torso area” during an altercation at the residence and then fled the scene on foot, Fields said in the report. The suspect allegedly fought with law enforcement when deputies attempted to detain her near Whitehouse Road. The altercation resulted in a scratch on Fields’ hand, according to the report. The suspect slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly assaulted deputy Blake Shelton by “kicking him in the arm.” The juvenile was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An ignition was ripped out of a car parked in a barn in the 700 block of Fishpond Road, Chuckey, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriffs Department. A victim who now lives out of state was visiting his residence and tried to move a sport utility vehicle from a barn when he found that the ignition had been “tore out,” he told Deputy Ricky May. The vehicle’s hood had was also removed. The total value of stolen goods is $3,000. There are no known suspects at this time.