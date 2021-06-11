Aaron M. Sharp, 38, of 614 Collins Lane, Limestone, was charged about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Old Shiloh Road. Police paced a vehicle being driven by Sharp at 40 mph in a 20 mph speed zone and made a traffic stop. Sharp smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Sharp did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly would not consent to a blood draw. He was also charged with violation of the implied consent law and issued a citation for speeding. Sharp was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two men were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies who went Thursday morning to a Quail Ridge Road mobile home. Christopher B. Hinkle, 35, of 103 Cumberland Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug. Phillip W. Davis, 53, of 55 Crockett Timbers Road, was charged with criminal impersonation. Deputies went to the Quail Ridge Road mobile home to find the driver of a vehicle in connection with drug use. Two people ran inside the mobile home as a patrol car pulled in, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. Hinkle was hiding in a bedroom closet. Found in the closet were plastic bags containing 8.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Davis was in a bathroom connected to another bedroom. He allegedly gave deputies a false name and date of birth, the report said. His identity was later learned. Hinkle and Davis were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Amanda L. Clingerman, listed as homeless, was charged about 2:45 a.m. Friday with possession of stolen property after Greeneville police responded to a fight in progress call at the Old Stage Wash House on Old Stage Road. The persons involved in the alleged fight were not present when police arrived. Clingerman was among bystanders at the business. A records check showed that a registration tag on Clingerman’s van was reported stolen in Sullivan County, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Clingerman was issued a summons to appear Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Wednesday at Legacy Fine Jewelers on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. An Andrew Johnson Bank employee told police the fake $100 bill was included in a deposit from the business. The counterfeit money was placed into evidence.
A 12-gauge shotgun was stolen Thursday from a mobile home on Trails End Lane, Greeneville police said in a report. The mobile home front door was damaged from a previous incident and not locked. Several possible suspects are named in the report. The shotgun is valued at $250.
A woman attending a funeral Thursday afternoon was assaulted by another woman, Greeneville police Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. The woman said she was at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home on Tusculum Boulevard when another woman threw a Mountain Dew bottle that struck her in the back of the head. She was approached at her car by the woman, who “kicked her in the side,” the report said. The victim does not know the assailant. She gave police the name of a possible suspect. Private prosecution was advised.
A kitchen stove was stolen from a mobile home in the 5000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The owner, who is currently out of state, asked deputies to check the property. A person watching the property said a gate at the end of the driveway had been pulled down and the front door was open. Deputies went to the address Thursday night and found extensive damage. Garbage was piled inside. Used syringes and other evidence of drug use was found, the report said. The stove was gone and a refrigerator was moved next to the door for apparent later removal. The stove is valued at $1,100.
Possessions were stolen and other items damaged between Tuesday night and Wednesday on a property in the 500 block of Cartwheel Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. A PlayStation game console in a shed was destroyed and 10 fishing poles were stolen. A baseball bat that doesn’t belong to the victim was found at the scene, the report said. A safe and laptop computer were also damaged. The incident was reported Thursday. Damage to property totals about $500. The fishing poles have a combined value of $100. A possible suspect is named in the report.