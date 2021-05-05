An Elizabethton man was found Monday to be in violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, a Greeneville police report said. Danny L. Jenkins, 38, of Blue Springs Road, was at the state probation office on West Depot Street. A warrant for the violation on file at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was found during a records check, a report said. Jenkins was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
William L. Davis Jr., 30, of 202 N. Nelson St., told police Monday afternoon a neighbor was intoxicated on methamphetamine “and was outside his residence naked,” Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Davis told police he used meth the day before “but felt fine,” the report said. Greene County-Greeneville EMS looked at Davis and he was medically cleared. A records check showed the active arrest warrants and Davis was taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Walmart security personnel reviewing surveillance video discovered a recent shoplifting incident. Greeneville police were told that a woman entered the store on the night of April 25 and stole a tent valued at $200. The video shows the woman prying open the Walmart garden center doors and walking inside. She left with the tent a short time later. Still pictures of the suspect were shared with police.