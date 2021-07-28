Heather D. Gilbert, 30, of 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, was charged about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. A traffic stop was attempted in the 500 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway on a car with a switched registration tag. Lights and siren were activated but the car did not stop and turned onto Burns Street, Deputy William Carr said in a report. The car, driven by Gilbert, continued onto Bohannon Avenue and then turned onto Campbell Drive, a dead-end road. The car stopped and Gilbert was detained. A records check showed that Gilbert’s driver’s license was revoked. Found in the car were a small amount of methamphetamine, 87 Gabapentin pills, a digital scale, syringes, plastic bags and a plastic tray with meth residue. Gilbert was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Holden J. Metcalf, 25, of 505 W. Main St., was charged about 2 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to an apartment at the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Metcalf became angry and punched a hole in the drywall, broke glassware and pushed her into a wall. Metcalf also placed the alleged victim in a headlock. She suffered bruises and abrasions, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Metcalf was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Midway woman told sheriff’s deputies that her car was stolen Tuesday from the 900 block of Iron Bridge Road. The woman added that when she woke up Tuesday, wedding and engagement rings were missing from her hand. The car keys had been in a bathroom sink, Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The Dodge Caliber car is valued at $3,000. One of the rings is valued at $100
A pickup truck was stolen about 3:30 a.m Wednesday from the first block of Katherine Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report The owner told deputies he was awakened by his wife after she heard a truck outside. His truck was gone when he looked outside, the report said. The owner said he parked the truck Tuesday night in his yard. It was unlocked and the ignition key was above a visor. The gray 2011 Ford F-250 is valued at $23,000.
A pickup truck was damaged early Wednesday in an apparent attempt to steal the catalytic converter while it was parked in the 100 block of Woodland Circle. The Chevrolet truck was parked in a shed. The owner noticed someone outside about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday “and started chasing him,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. About $500 damage was done to the truck’s exhaust system.