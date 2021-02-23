Jackie Lee Dickens, 30, of Bayless Road, Jonesborough, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with felony possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. Deputies went to the 100 block of Jim Kirk Road on a call about a suspicious man knocking on the door of a home. The resident told deputies that Dickens was allegedly trying to enter a neighbor’s car. Dickens was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He was asked to complete field sobriety tests but was unable to follow instructions, Auxiliary Deputy Kenneth Bitner said in a report. After being taken into custody for public intoxication, Dickens was found to be in possession of 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, the report said. Bond for Dickens was set at $53,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Cayden Taylor Phillip Cutshall, 19, of 1585 Millers Chapel Road, was charged Friday night by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Troopers and other law enforcement officers were at a sobriety checkpoint on Baileyton Road when they saw Cutshall stop his vehicle in the road and pull into the oncoming traffic lane before continuing. A traffic stop was conducted. Cutshall and the interior of his vehicle smelled of marijuana. He allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier, Trooper Derek Turberville said in a report. Signs of intoxication were seen during field sobriety tests. Cutshall allegedly would not allow a blood draw. Cutshall was held on $2,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Cameron Ty Bolyard, 33, of 352 Birdwell Circle, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement from several agencies went to the address on an unrelated investigation and served a search warrant. A records check showed that Bolyard had an active violation of probation warrant, Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a report. A pat-down search of Bolyard turned up several containers, one holding about three grams of suspected methamphetamine and the other containing three grams of marijuana. Bolyard was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man who allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway was charged by Greeneville police with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of insurance and issued a citation for failure to yield. Ronald B. Harris, 32, of 815 E. McKee St., failed to yield the right of way to another driver, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The other driver suffered a head laceration in the crash, the report said. A records check showed Harris’ driver’s license was suspended. Bond for Harris was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who damaged a vehicle early Monday in the parking lot of a Pottertown Road industry. The suspect is sought on a warrant for felony vandalism. The victim told deputies that as he was leaving work and walking through the parking lot, he saw the suspect back a pickup trunk into the front end of his pickup truck. The suspect then “got out and then proceeded to bust (the victim’s) windshield what what appeared to be a baseball bat or a large stick,” Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The suspect got into his truck and left driving toward Greeneville. Damage to the victim’s truck is estimated at $1,500.
A Glen Hills Utility District water meter on a mobile home property in the 2300 block of Whirlwind Drive was tampered with, a utility employee told sheriff’s deputies Monday. A lock placed Feb. 8 on the water meter had been cut. More than 4,300 gallons of water had been used through Monday, a report said. The water is valued at $243.