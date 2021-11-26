Jeremy W. Saunders, 41, of 100 Heatherwood Loop, was charged about 4:15 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Deputies were contacted by a law enforcement officer from another agency about Saunders being seen driving, with the knowledge he did not have a driver’s license. Saunders was located in the 1200 block of Bolton Road. A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in Saunders’ belongings, along with a syringe and plastic bags, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. Saunders was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
One man was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, and a passenger was charged with driving under the influence by consent. Charged with DUI was Vicente Rojas Lopez, 52, of 115 Chapel St. Charged with DUI by consent was Salvador Gonzalez Vasquez, 56, also of the Chapel Street address. Police investigated a report of a pickup truck being driven recklessly about 10 p.m. Wednesday on Bohannan Avenue in the area of North Main Street. Police smelled alcohol when Lopez was asked for his license and registration, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Lopez had a fake identification card and an open bottle of alcohol was found in the driver’s side door after he stepped out of the truck, the report said. Lopez allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests or consent to a blood draw. He was additionally charged with violation of the implied consent law, driving without a license, reproduction of a Tennessee identification card and cited for an open container violation. Vasquez told police that he and Lopez had been drinking in Fall Branch and were on their way home while continuing to consume alcohol. Vasquez related that Lopez “drives better than him” so he let Lopez drive, the report said. Vasquez and Lopez were held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Dale M. Denton, of 189 Pruitt Road North, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication. Police were called about 10:25 p.m. Thursday about a man in the Marathon Market at 601 Asheville Highway about a “highly intoxicated male inside the store,” Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Denton told police he had smoked marijuana earlier. He said no one was available to pick him up and was taken into custody. A search of Denton after arrest turned up a container holding four Alprazolam pills. Denton was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Armando Cardiel, 24, of Blountville, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with filing a false report after officers went to the Dollar General Market on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A manager told police she believed a suspicious person may be in back of the business, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Cardiel, the subject of two earlier calls from the manager but not located earlier, was seen in back of the market. Cardiel had called the store and said people were chasing him and he was in fear of his life. Shortly after noon, a fire alarm was pulled. Cardiel allegedly admitted to police he pulled the alarm “because people were chasing him.” Cardiel was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first court appearance.
A vehicle stolen Wednesday night from a home in the 1100 block of Chuckey Pike was recovered Thursday morning at Tri-Cities Airport, a sheriff deputy’s report said. A suspect named in the report who was at the house and supposed to be watching children there allegedly took the vehicle without permission. The Hummer II was located about 6 a.m. Thursday at the airport in Blountville. The suspect is believed to have returned to his home in Arizona, the report said. A warrant for his arrest was taken out.