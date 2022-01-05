Candice J. Pricenor, of 218 Wilhoit Road, was charged about 9 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule VI drug possession of drug paraphernalia. Police made a traffic stop on a pickup truck with a broken tail light at a service station in the 2400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A strong odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the truck, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Pricenor denied smoking any marijuana. A search of the truck located 1.3 grams of suspected meth, a glass pipe with residue and four small plastic bags. Police also found 15 grams of marijuana in Pricenor’s pants. Pricenor was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael A. Munera, 40, was charged about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on West Main Street. The truck Munera was driving was pulled over for a broken tail light. A records check found Munera’s driver’s license was revoked, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A glass pipe of the type used to smoke methamphetamine and containing white residue was found in Munera’s pocket, the report said. Munera was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen Tuesday from the 100 block of Oss Williams Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. No one other than the owner has keys to the truck, the report said. Neighbors told the owner that a black pickup truck was seen several days earlier pulling into the driveway by a barn where the truck was parked. A man got out and looked at the truck before leaving. A possible suspect is named in the report. The 1999 Ford F-250 is valued at $10,000.
A Horse Creek Park Road woman told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon that “someone has hacked and cloned her computer.” The woman said someone used her personal information to make donations to the Republican Party and was not sure how much money had been taken. She was advised by a deputy to take the laptop computer to a repair shop.