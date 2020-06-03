Two men and a woman were charged May 27 by sheriff’s deputies with possession of drug paraphernalia in a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Charged were Ryan M. Serra, 28, of 79 Pebblehill Park; Brenden R. Miller, 21, of 460 Sam Doak Drive; and Alexis B. Morgan, 18, of 741 Frank Roberts Road. Deputies responded to a call about drug violations and located the three suspects in a hotel room, Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report made available Monday. They were allegedly in possession of several bongs and syringes, along with 1.6 grams of marijuana. Serra, Miller and Morgan had first appearances last week in court.
Sean Thomas Garbers, 63, of 3485 Kenneytown Road, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault at a Hollow Rock Lane address. Garbers awoke and began “walking through the house smelling things and punching walls,” Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. After the alleged victim said she was going to call police, Garbers “physically body-slammed (her), hurting her back and neck," the report said. The alleged victim told deputies she was in fear for her safety due to his actions. Garbers was held without bond ending a first appearance Wednesday in court.
William L. Davis, 29, of 1340 Delta Valley Road, was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers found him inside a locked outdoor bathroom on the grounds of George Clem School, 312 Floral St. Police were notified about someone calling for help from inside the bathroom. Davis was persuaded to unlock the door, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Williams was naked, had difficulty standing and had allegedly dumped out a trash container. The bathroom was flooded, the report said. Williams had a cut on his back from a broken bottle. He allegedly told officers he used methamphetamine the day before and had not slept, the report said. Williams was held on $300 bond pending a first court appearance.
Headlights, tail lights and a driveshaft were stolen between May 23 and Monday from a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck parked on a property in the 400 block of Silver Leaf Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The truck had been parked on the property for several years, the owner told deputies. The driveshaft was in the bed of the truck. The truck parts have a combined value of about $1,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.