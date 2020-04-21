Timothy Lee Wihlen, 21, of 1032 Davis Valley Road, Afton, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Deputies went to a Frank Roberts Road house and spoke with the victim, who said Wihlen was trying to remove property from the house and was arguing with another woman when she tried to intercede. Wihlen then started fighting with the victim. He allegedly jumped on her and choked her, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Witnesses supported the victim’s statements. Wihlen was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kimberly A. Lunsford, 51, of 10872 Asheville Highway, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Asheville Highway about a man and woman arguing outside and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Lunsford broke out the back windows of his truck after he got inside to avoid further confrontation. Lunsford was determined to be the primary aggressor, Deputy Andrew Long said in the report. Lunsford was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Mosheim man taken into custody Saturday night for being a fugitive from justice in another state was later charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Charged was James Robert Cobble, 37, of 1370 Weems Chapel Road. Cobble was seen in the front yard of a mobile home on Humbert Lane, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. Deputies had previous knowledge he was wanted in South Carolina by that state’s Department of Probation and Parole. South Carolina will extradite. Early Sunday, a cell search was conducted in a pod at the Greene County Detention Center. A search of Cobble by a corrections officer turned up a suspected Suboxone strip, a corrections officer report said. Cobble was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man and woman were charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting after allegedly taking merchandise from Walmart. Charged were Fred A. Poore, of 1310 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey; and Connie D. Poore, of 1760 Baileyton Main St. An asset protection manager was alerted to Connie Poore “looking around suspiciously” at the self checkout area. Video footage shows Poore under-scanning items and then concealing them inside a Walmart bag before trying to leave the store, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Fred Poore allegedly took an item from a pants pocket and stuffed it into his pants before placing it in his mouth, the report said. Clothing and batteries were among items recovered. Fred and Connie Poore were issued summonses to appear in court. Both were trespassed from Walmart.
A riding lawn mower was stolen about 1 p.m. Sunday from a property in the 300 block of Cox Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A witness told deputies that two men were seen loading the lawn mower onto a trailer being pulled by a Ford F-150 pickup truck. He contacted the owner, who said no one had permission to take the lawn mower. The orange and gray Husqvarna lawn mower is worth $1,400.
About $10,000 worth of damages were done to the interior and exterior of a house in the 5200 block of Old Stage Road in Chuckey, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. The damage was discovered by a realtor who went last week to look at the property on behalf of the owner, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. A former renter who moved out in March is named in the report as a suspect.
A shotgun was used between Friday night and Saturday to shoot holes in rear windows in two vehicles parked in a yard in the 14300 block of Asheville Highway sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Damage to a car and a pickup truck totals $500 each. The rear fenders of each vehicle were also damaged.
A mailbox was destroyed by a shotgun blast early Saturday in the first block of White Sands Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The mailbox is valued at $100. Possible suspects are named in the report.