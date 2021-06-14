Ricky Hammonds, Smith Lane, was arrested for DUI in early Sunday morning after he drove onto the scene of a crime investigation on East Ocean Boulevard and exhibited signs of impairment. Greeneville Police Department officer Jacob Sasscer reported that Hammonds was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. When questioned, Hammonds told the officer he had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier, and agreed to undergo standardized field sobriety tests, the report said. After Hammonds performed poorly on those tests, he was arrested for DUI and transported to the Greene County Detention Center, where he agreed to a blood alcohol test, the report says.
A Lincolnton, N.C. man, Tony Lawson Carpenter, was arrested just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday after officers investigating an attempted burglary at a tobacco store on the East Andrew Johnson Highway saw him crossing Highway 11E in the direction of bar/restaurant . When in-store video at the tobacco store revealed images of Carpenter pulling a wooden cover off a store window and kicking in the window, which set off an alarm, he was taken into custody at his nearby hotel room and transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
GPD Officer Jon Luke Myers arrested Tyler Black, Summer Street, on Saturday based on active warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court. Black was found at a Bernard Avenue location to which police had been called over a reported disturbance. A routine warrant check by the officer disclosed the VOP and FTA warrants, and Black was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Leslie Patrick of Whirlwind Road was arrested on an active violation of probation warrant Friday after being seen walking on the Asheville Highway in pajamas and wearing no shoes. The report said she was “talking out of her head” and accused another person of having made a “deal with the devil.” Patrick reportedly admitted to police that she had used methamphetamine at an earlier time but could not remember exactly when.