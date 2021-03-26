Douglas S. Leonard, 32, of 1108 W. Summer St., was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with aggravated assault. The alleged victim told police that she and Leonard were arguing Wednesday morning when he struck her in the back of the head with a can of pineapple juice. Leonard allegedly refused to take her to the hospital, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The alleged victim told police she did not report the assault Wednesday because she was unable to get away from Leonard. Leonard was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jamie Lee Atkins, of 327 N. Main St., was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with criminal trespass after returning to a business he is banned from entering. Police were called after Atkins returned to the Subway restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Industrial Road after being given a trespass warning Wednesday, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Police found Atkins in the parking lot, waving at them. He told officers he returned to “make sure there was no hard feelings,” the report said. Atkins was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a fraud incident Wednesday night at Walmart. A loss prevention employee told police on Thursday that two men entered the store about 11 p.m. Wednesday and returned a flat screen television in a ripped Vizio box, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The men were given a $278 refund. It was later found that the television was a Sanyo and the Vizio television that came in the box was recently purchased at a Walmart in Johnson City. A serial number sticker had been removed from the Vizio TV and placed over the Sanyo TV serial number, the report said. Information about the vehicle the men left in will be provided to police.