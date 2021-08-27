Jerry Suiter, of 135 Starnes Hollow Lane, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies looking for another person pulled into a driveway about 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Bill Jones Road where Suiter was parked. A records check showed Suiter was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. Suiter was told to step out of the car, but pulled away and fled from deputies. A pursuit on “multiple roads” throughout Greene County began that ended on Starnes Hollow Road when a Baileyton Police Department officer was able to get the car stopped, the report said. Suiter fled on foot and was taken into custody in a nearby wooded area. Suiter was held ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Danielle E. Taylor, 31, of 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, was charged about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on West Main Street in Greeneville. Taylor allegedly drove into the opposite lane of travel as she turned onto West Irish Street without using a turn signal, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Taylor had “shaky and jerky movements” after getting out of her car and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Taylor was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Derek N. Shortt, 35, of 248 Kite Road, was charged about 8 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies investigating a vehicle crash in the 100 block of Barkley Road. Witnesses said a man who was “acting nervous” was walking nearby on West Pines Road. Shortt was located and allegedly used a false first name, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. A records check once Shortt’s identity was established showed he had active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Shortt was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Lyndsey C. Nelson, 28, of 6785 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Nelson became angry at him and and began striking him in the face. The alleged victim had abrasions to his right eyebrow area, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Nelson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Dustin T. Ervin, 33, of 2688 Mount Carmel Road, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Ervin became angry with her. He jumped on her and began striking her in the head and pulling her hair, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. A witness told deputies the assault continued despite pleas by the alleged victim for Ervin to stop. Ervin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A generator, camp stove and gasoline was stolen from a campsite in the 2800 block of Horse Creek Park Road. The theft happened between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The possessions have a combined value of $485.
Wiring was stolen between July 25 and Wednesday from an electric box in the 800 block of Old Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The victim told deputies that wiring was run from the electric box to a camper. The electric box connected to a pole and wiring inside were stolen. The box and wiring is valued at $250.
Drywall and other items were damaged between Tuesday and Wednesday inside a mobile home in the 100 block of Harrison Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The owner said he told the tenant she needed to move several weeks ago. When he went to the property Wednesday night, he found the mobile home vacant and a dog inside. Holes were found in walls throughout the trailer. Damage is estimated at $3,000.
Walmart loss prevention provided information Thursday to Greeneville police about a man who underscanned merchandise on multiple occasions at the self-checkout area of the store. Numerous incidents by the same person involving food and other items occured between June 27 and July 31, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. “The suspect would scan items, then skip items as he scanned them,” the report said. The loss to Walmart totals more than $164.