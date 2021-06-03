Billy M. Bishop, 55, of 90 Redgate Road, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law following a vehicle crash on West Summer Street at South Main Street, Officer John Luke Myers said in a report. Bishop allegedly had slurred speech and “fumbled” with identification papers. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on scene who is a drug recognition expert had Bishop perform several tests. He did poorly and was placed under arrest. Bishop allegedly refused to allow a blood draw. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jamie L. Renfro, 37, of 2600 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, was charged about 1 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. Renfro was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Deputies went to the 12300 block of Kingsport Highway to assist a stranded driver and made contact with Renfro, who said she ran out of gas on the way home. A records check showed Renfro’s river’s license was suspended and the active arrest warrant. Six grams of suspected marijuana were found in a plastic bag in the center console of the car. Renfro was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked at a gas pump at the Marathon Quick Stop station at 1155 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The owner said he went into the business and the vehicle was gone when he came outside. The 2009 Dodge is valued at $2,000. A stroller inside the SUV valued at $100 was also stolen.
Cash was stolen about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday from a wallet owned by an employee of the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The victim told police she went outside to smoke a cigarette and left the wallet on a ledge. She moved her car in the parking lot and the wallet was gone when she returned. A male suspect took $200 from the wallet and threw it on the ground before he “hurried into a white four-door car” that left the area. A possible registration tag number is included in the report.
Larry C. Brown, 33, of 14980 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap, was charged about 1 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence in the 100 block of St. James Road. Deputies investigated a report of a possible crash and found a car off the side of the road down a small embankment. Brown was asleep in the driver’s seat with the car running and in drive, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. An alcohol odor was smelled as deputies approached the car. Brown was woken up and had slurred speech, and identified himself as “Larry Brownville,” the report said. Brown told deputies he didn’t know where he was. He allegedly admitted to drinking four beers before driving. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sylas J. Bradford, 30, of 3840 Ottway Road, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug following a traffic stop on Lovers Lane. Bradford was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. Bradford allegedly “pulled out in front of an officer, almost causing a wreck,” Deputy George Ball said in a report. After the car was pulled over, deputies saw suspected methamphetamine on the floorboard of the car. A syringe was found in the front seat. A records check showed that Bradford’s driver’s license is revoked and he had an active failure to appear arrest warrant. Bradford was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Joseph A. Foshie, 51, of 1700 Delwood Circle, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Foshie was in a verbal argument with the alleged victim at the address and due to his demeanor and previous history with her was taken into custody, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Foshie was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man sought on arrest warrants Tuesday morning was located by sheriff’s deputies and allegedly gave them a false name. Jeremy L. Jenkins, 45, of 850 Sanders Road, was served active arrest warrants after deputies went to a Heatherwood Loop apartment. Jenkins allegedly gave them a false name, but his identity was confirmed through tattoos he has, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Jenkins was charged with criminal impersonation. Two others in the apartment also had active arrest warrants and they were taken into custody, the report said. They are identified in the report as as Jared Inscore and Shonya Johnson. All defendants had first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
A laptop computer, phone charger and prescription medications were stolen Tuesday from an apartment in the 7300 block of Erwin Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim told deputies she left for work Tuesday morning and turned all the lights in her apartment off. When she returned home Tuesday night, all the lights were on, but the doors were locked. A book of checks was also stolen. The computer is valued at $200. The burglary remains under investigation.
A television switch box, $30 in cash and a jar of change were taken in the recent burglary of a house in the 500 block of Eads Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. The burglary occurred on May 15 and was reported Tuesday by the homeowner. She told deputies that three suspects entered the house through a basement side door. The break-in was recorded on home surveillance video. The suspects left in a gray minivan, the report said.
An Erwin Highway resident reported being the victim of an apparent scam between May 26 and 28, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The victim told deputies Tuesday that she was contacted by a man who claimed he was an Amazon representative. He asked if she wanted a subscription to an Amazon service. She agreed, downloaded an app on her phone and moved $157 from her savings account to the app. The suspect attempted to move more money through Google Play, but the victim declined the transaction. The suspect told the victim he needed a picture identification card to complete the transaction, and she complied. The victim “cut off her card” and reported the incident, the report said.