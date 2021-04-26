Jennifer L. Welch, 31, of 330 Jennings Lane, was charged about 6 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with drug possession offenses after officers were called to the parking lot of Oasis Treatment Center, 627 Asheville Highway. Welch had been parked in the lot in a sport utility vehicle for about 45 minutes when police arrived. Welch was “slumped over the driver seat” of the SUV, Officer Eric David said in a report. Welch told officers she had taken prescription Clonazepam and was homeless, so she went to sleep. Found during a search of the SUV was two small plastic bags containing about one gram of methamphetamine, 1-1/2 Xanax pills, half a Suboxone pill and about one gram of marijuana. Welch was charged with possession of Schedule II, III, IV and VI drugs. Bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Sunrise Community company vehicle on Friday. According to the Greeneville police report, the drivers’ side catalytic converter was taken from the Ford van sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The catalytic converter from the other side of the vehicle was also stolen earlier in the spring, the report said, and cost $1,500 to replace. The one reported stolen Friday is also valued at $1,500.
Two disk golf disks were stolen from Wheel Sports on Friday, according to a Greeneville police report. The disks were reportedly concealed by a customer, who then left the store without paying. Police reviewed video footage of the incident, according to the report. The disks are valued at $50 each.
A vehicle was reported stolen and another damaged Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd. Police first responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a report of an attempted theft from the parking garage at the hospital. The drivers’ side window of the truck was shattered, wires were ripped from the dash and the steering column was damaged, according to the report, and the owner told police the damage likely occurred between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. The truck needed to be towed due to the damage. According to a separate Greeneville police report, another truck was stolen from the hospital parking lot shortly after 5:30 p.m. and reported after it was discovered over an hour later. The truck is described in the report as a red 1986 Ford F250 with an orange passenger side door and damage all over the vehicle, including a broken tail light and nonfunctioning brake lights. The owner told police the truck was left unlocked because he did not have a key to lock it while he was in the hospital between 5:30 and 6:40 p.m. There is video of the theft, according to the report. The truck is valued at $1,000, and it contained power tools valued at $400, a ladder valued at $75 and a book of business checks.
Wesley D. Burgess, 31, of 1305 Redgate Rd., was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the light law in the early hours of Saturday morning. Burgess was pulled over by Greeneville police at about 1:30 a.m. after his car was seen traveling on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the dark without headlights on, according to the report. Burgess allegedly admitted to recently drinking one alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Burgess allegedly later admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages.
Greeneville police investigated a burglary Saturday evening of a home in the 300 block of Whirlwind Road. According to the report, the front door had been forcefully opened, and the house was ransacked. No one currently lives at the address, and no one had been there since Wednesday.
Kayla Ireson, 28, of 306 South Lake St., was charged Saturday night with assault, public intoxication and resisting arrest. Greeneville police were called at about 10:15 p.m. after Ireson allegedly punched out a window at a Lake Street address. Police found Ireson bleeding profusely from her right wrist, and she appeared to be heavily under the influence and was yelling and cussing, according to the report. Officers called EMS and tried giving Ireson first aid, but she went toward a victim while an officer was getting supplies from the patrol vehicle. Officers used force to place Ireson on the ground and handcuff her, and she kicked an officer while trying to get away, the report said. Ireson allegedly refused treatment from EMS.
Bryan Ocampo Vazquez, 22, of 428 Cherry St., was charged early Sunday morning with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule VI drug. According to the report, a Greeneville police officer on patrol overnight noticed two vehicles in the side parking lot at the AMC movie theater, and when the officer approached, one vehicle began driving behind the theatre and through the parking lot. Vazquez was in the drivers’ seat and had an empty bottle of Fireball liquor under his leg when the officer stopped the vehicle, according to the report. Vazquez allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and told the officer he had marijuana in the vehicle. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and 6.5 grams of marijuana was found during a search, the report said.
A car radio was stolen from a vehicle parked in the Ellenburg Morors parking lot sometime between 3:20 p.m. Saturday and 11:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a Greeneville police report. The owner of the vehicle told police the car was parked there during that timeframe, and when he returned on Sunday, he found the radio as well as everything in the vehicle had been taken. The steering column was also busted, and the hood was left popped. The damage to the steering column is estimated in the report to be valued at $200, and the radio is valued at $70.