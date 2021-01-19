William J. Stanton, 66, of West Main Street, Johnson City, was charged about 1:50 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A caller told 911 Dispatch that a black Nissan truck was being driven inbound toward Greeneville “on the wrong side of the road,” Deputy James Crum said in a report. The truck was seen near the intersection with Ripley Island Road. It was in the proper inbound lane, but deputies observed that the driver “was unable to maintain his lane,” the report said. Stanton was identified as the driver following a traffic stop. Stanton told deputies he was going to Johnson City but had been driving in the direction of Greeneville. Stanton did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and a bond amount was set pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into an attempted theft Saturday afternoon on the grounds of River Hill United Methodist Church, 5850 Old Asheville Highway. While driving by the church, a member noticed the door to an outbuilding was open and a John Deere Gator utility vehicle “was nearly hanging out of the shed,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A caretaker went to the property and found that the shed lock was broken and someone had attempted to remove the utility vehicle. The ignition key was missing and two wooden boards had been placed at the shed entrance for use as a ramp. Damage to the shed totals $250. Extra patrols in the area were requested.
A catalytic converter was stolen over the weekend from a truck parked at 60 Bridge Burners Road in the lot of J&J Warehousing, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim told deputies that between Saturday and Monday morning, two men cut the catalytic converter out of the Toyota work truck. Surveillance video evidence is available. The catalytic converter is valued at $2,000.
A camper was vandalized between Saturday night and Sunday while it was parked in the 2000 block of Horse Creek Park Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Three large rocks nearby were “out of place,” and two large dents were found in the camper, the report said. A window in the camper was also broken. The camper is valued at $9,000.
A pistol was stolen Saturday night from a house on Crockett Timbers Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Smith said in a report. A suspect who visited the victim with another man Saturday night is named in the report. A rifle and an ammunition magazine were also stolen. The victim said he went to the bathroom and the two men were gone when he returned. The pistol is valued at $800. A South Carolina tag number of the suspect’s car was provided to deputies.