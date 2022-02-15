Three people were taken into custody about 9 p.m. Tuesday by police after a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle that pulled into the Greeneville Commons parking lot on Tusculum Boulevard. The SUV had an expired registration, leading to the traffic stop, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A records check showed that the driver, 39-year-old Gerald D. Morrow, 39, of 474 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey, had active arrest warrants for aggravated assault and theft of property valued under $1,000. A back seat passenger, David L. Hensley, of Jonesborough, was found to have active arrest warrants in Washington County. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted on the SUV. During a search, a folded piece of paper in a woman’s shoe on the front passenger floorboard was found to contain suspected methamphetamine. Brianna M. Rigsby, 24, of 240 Bill Mauk Road, Chuckey, was charged with methamphetamine possession. Morrow and Rigsby were held pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court. Hensley will be returned to Washington County.
Douglas I. Nicely, 37, of 306 N. Cutler St., was charged about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Police spotted a sport utility vehicle with a man inside parked next to a semi trailer in the back lot of The Ark Ministries at 313 E. Bernard Ave. Nicely got out of the vehicle and was located walking in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Nicely allegedly attempted to hide two glass pipes next to the rear wheel of the semi trailer. While speaking with Nicely, a “small bulge” was seen in the corner of his mouth, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Nicely was asked to open his mouth and officers saw a clear wrapper with white residue behind his teeth. Nicely denied having anything in his mouth and allegedly refused to spit the wrapper out. After he was placed in handcuffs, Nicely was asked to open his mouth and the wrapper was gone, the report said. A records check showed Nicely’s driver’s license is revoked. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Austin B. Fields, 29, of Pryors Passing, Morristown, was charged about 6 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a house in the 600 block of South McKee Street and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Fields kicked a door she was standing behind, causing it to strike her and placing her in fear for her safety. Fields was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jason L. Willett, 42, of 4333 Old Asheville Highway, was charged by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers were called about 3:45 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of West Main Street about a possibly injured person. Willett was located walking down West Main Street with his face covered in blood, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Willett was unsteady on his feet and told officers he did not know what happened or where he was coming from. He was assessed by Greene County-Greeneville EMS but refused to go to the hospital and was medically cleared. Willett failed field sobriety tests and “was a danger to himself,” the report said. Willett was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court
A 50-inch screen television was stolen from a storage unit in the 300 block of South Cutler Street, Greeneville police Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. The television was stolen between Feb. 7 and Monday. The lock on the storage unit had been removed, the report said. The Sanyo television is valued at $400.
An air compressor and two battery chargers were stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a storage shed in the 1200 block of Jockey Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deouty Brittany Willett said in a report. The victim told deputies the shed was secured on Sunday afternoon. The stolen possessions have a combined value of $230.
Windshields on two vehicles were broken Sunday on the U-Save lot at 1108 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The damage was reported on Monday. Other vehicles on the lot were gone through but not damaged. Damage to the windshields and two other vehicles totals $400. Surveillance camera footage of two suspects on the property is available.
Melissa D. Lawson, 48, of 1214 E. Church St., was charged about 11 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Lawson was also charged with driving on a revoked license and public intoxication. Police received a call about a possible intoxicated driver and located the car driven by Lawson in the parking lot of Walgreens, 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check showed Lawson’s driver’s license was revoked. She was seen getting out of the car and showed signs of intoxication, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Two glass pipes were found during a search of the car. While still in the car, Lawson allegedly attempted to swallow suspected cocaine in a small plastic bag, the report said. Lawson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Waltson E. Hernandez, 18, of 308 Floral St., was charged about 10:45 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and other offenses following a traffic stop on Tusculum Boulevard at Forest Hills Drive. Hernandez was seen passing a vehicle illegally on Tusculum Boulevard and a traffic stop was conducted. Hernandez gave off an odor of alcohol when speaking with an officer. Several open beer cans were in the car, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Hernandez did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was also charged with underage consumption of alcohol, driving without a license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Hernandez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Charges were filed about 11:45 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police against two women in a sport utility vehicle pulled over on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Heather M. Bowman, 35, of 1235 Union Road, was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, having no proof of vehicle insurance and was cited for having a loud muffler. Briana L. Clendenin, 20, of 2370 Old Baileyton Road, was charged with criminal impersonation and found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Police saw an SUV with a loud muffler pass on East Andrew Johnson Highway and the traffic stop was conducted. Bowman told police she did not have insurance for the SUV. A search located about a half-gram of suspected meth and a bag containing syringes, a glass pipe and two cut straws, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Clendenin, the front seat passenger, allegedly gave officers a false name. Her identity was known to officers, the report said. Bowman and Clendenin were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael Keith Moore, 59, of Weaverville, North Carolina, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession. Rick Martin Mikeal, 33, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. The men were charged about 1 a.m. Saturday following a traffic stop on North Main Street, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A pickup truck driven by a third man was pulled over for having no brake lights. Moore and Mikeal were passengers. While speaking with the driver outside the truck, an officer saw Mikeal attempting to conceal something. He and Moore were told to exit the truck. Moore had suspected methamphetamine in his shirt pocket. About about three-quarters of a gram of suspected meth was found elsewhere on Moore, the report said. Mikeal was carrying a set of brass knuckles in a jacket pocket. Mikeal and Moore were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lester R. Lloyd, 53, of 113 S. Sunset St., was charged about 11:45 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. A traffic stop was conducted on a sport utility vehicle seen driving to the left of the center line on Marvin Road at Wilkerson Road, Deputy James Crum said in a report. A records check showed Lloyd’s driver’s license was suspended. After Lloyd got out of the SUV, a plastic bag containing about a gram of suspected methamphetamine was seen on the driver’s seat, the report said. A records check showed a passenger, Kendra D. Knight, 24, of Louisville, Tennessee, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Lloyd and Knight were taken into custody pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Joseph L. Fletcher, 62, of 106 Boone Drive, was charged about 8:20 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Fletcher allegedly ran a stop sign in the 800 block of Middle Creek Road and a traffic stop was conducted, Deputy William Carr said in a report. A glass pipe with tubing was seen on the driver’s side floorboard of the car Fletcher was driving. A plastic bag containing four grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a pat-down search, along with two cut straws containing residue and two butane torches, the report said. A digital scale and a small plastic container with residue were found in the driver-side door pocket. A records check showed Fletcher’s driver’s license was suspended. Fletcher was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Darrel W. Debord, 50, of 1280 Westwood Road, Mohawk, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Debord was also found to have two active arrest warrants for domestic assault, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Deputies received a call about a man at a home in the 1300 block of Westwood Road. Debord was carrying a trash bag containing a jar that held suspected marijuana. Debord was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Kingsport man was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage following a crash on Woolsey Road in Chuckey. Brian G. Morrison, 30, of Rock Springs Road, was also charged with driving on a suspended license after being located in his truck at the intersection of Barnside Lane and Barkley Road, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Morrison was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck with heavy damage to the front end. The truck had crashed about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Woolsey Road, the report said. Morrison told deputies he ran off the road while negotiating a curve. Morrison was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Four rifles, an assault rifle, a shotgun and a pistol were reported stolen from a garage in the 1200 block of Doty Chapel Road. The victim told deputies the firearms were secured in a sun safe in the closed garage. They were discovered missing on Sunday afternoon, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The guns have a combined value of about $3,000.
A pickup truck demolished two mailboxes about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Baileyton Road and kept on going, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. One of the mailbox owners told deputies she was on her porch when she heard a noise “like someone had wrecked,” the report said. A dark, older-model Chevrolet pickup truck struck the mailboxes, ran off the left side of the road and continued outbound. One mailbox is valued at $80, while the other is worth $30.