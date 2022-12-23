Douglas L. Connor, 32, of 7345 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, was charged about 11 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and cited for failure to yield following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Serral Drive. Police on patrol came upon a car wreck at the intersection. Connor, one of the drivers, “was shaking and appeared to be disoriented” and had slurred speech, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Conner told police he may have run the stop sign on Serral Drive and collided with a truck. He told officers he drank one beer several hours previously. Connor did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Raymond D. Webb, 42, listed as homeless, was charged about 6 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation. Police responded to a burglary in progress call in the 100 block of Chapel Street and made contact with a man leaving the house, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The man, later identified as Webb, allegedly provided another person’s Social Security number. Webb then told officers he “had a warrant” and fled on foot, the report said. A Taser was unsuccessfully deployed, but police apprehended Webb and placed him in handcuffs. A records check found that Webb also had three active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. A search of Webb after arrest located 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, three syringes, tourniquets, a plastic bag and spoon with residue, and a 9 mm bullet. Webb was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen between 1 and 2 p.m. Thursday from the parking lot of DS Smith on T Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The owner told officers the truck was missing when he got off work. Other employees said a man and woman they had never seen before were walking a dog about 1 p.m. in the parking lot. The 1996 Dodge crew cab truck is valued at $1,500.