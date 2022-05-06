Johnathan B. Wilkie, of 1170 Jearoldstown Road, was charged about 10:10 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police were called to the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway to assist with a traffic stop when a motorcycle rider without a helmet pulled into the parking lot of the Hyperion Grill. Police approached the man, identified as Wilkie, and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Wilkie initially refused sobriety testing but eventually gave a breath sample. The Harley-Davidson motorcycle did not have a license plate. Wilkie was also cited for a registration violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Neil G. Campbell, of 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police on patrol in the 3000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway saw a pickup truck with its rear backup lights on while in forward motion. A traffic stop was conducted and police smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the truck, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Campbell allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, A container was found that held 50 grams of suspected marijuana. About 3.6 grams of suspected meth were found in a cigarette pack in a backpack on the back seat. Campbell was also cited for a light law violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ladonnica C. Collins, of 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, was charged about 2 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence in the parking lot of the Dollar General Market at 835 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police were told a woman was passed out in a car in the parking lot. A woman “slumped toward the center console” was seen in a car in the parking lot and approached, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Keys were in the ignition. Collins told officers she had been in the parking lot about three hours. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. Collins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
James B. McMahan, of 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, was charged about 9 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Police received a call about a sport utility vehicle being driven recklessly and a patrol car got behind it. “The light turned green and it did not move,” Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The SUV did not move through two light cycles, with the driver’s foot on the brake. The driver, identified as McMahan, pulled into Greneville Commons and a traffic stop was conducted. McMahan did poorly on field sobriety tests. A capped syringe was found in his pocket. Other syringes were found in the SUV.records check showed McMahan’s driver’s license was suspended. McMahan allegedly refused a blood draw an a warrant was obtained from a judge to obtain a blood sample. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of the Roadrunner Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The truck owner told police he gave a woman identified in the report a ride to the store from a Piney Flats location. He stopped for gas and the suspect asked the victim to go into the store and buy her a drink. When he came back outside, the truck was gone. The 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was recovered “with heavy damage” about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hawkins County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The truck is valued at $5,000. The theft remains under investigation.