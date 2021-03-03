William J. Cutshaw, 50, of 485 Mount Olivet Road, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies wth domestic assault responding to a call on Warrensburg Road. The alleged victim told deputies that she went into a bathroom to get away from Cutshaw, who forced his way inside and threw a ceramic soap dispenser at her, shattering it. The alleged victim tried to call for help and Cutshaw grabbed her hand, injuring it, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The alleged victim was able to drive to a hospital for treatment and reported the incident. Cutshaw was determined to be the primary aggressor, and was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Suk H. Muollo, 71, of 90 W. Pines Road, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. The alleged victim told deputies that he and Muollo were arguing in their Afton mobile home when Muollo struck him twice on the head with an ashtray and then approached him with a large butcher knife. Muollo swung the knife at the alleged victim several times and bit him on the left forearm, breaking the skin, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Muollo was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Chuckey man who is an inmate in the Greene County Detention Center was charged Tuesday with theft of property valued under $1,000. Michael Kevin Bender, 36, of 1965 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was moving items from a clerk’s office storage area when he was found to be in possession of a ring that had been stored in an evidence box, a report said. The ring was recovered. Bender is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court on the charge.
A safe containing $2,000 was stolen between Feb. 19 and Monday from a mobile home in the 700 block of Swanay Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The victim said he had not been at the address since Feb. 19 and when he went there Monday to get the money found the safe was missing. A man sent the victim a text message admitting taking the safe, the report said. He and another person are named as suspects in the report. The theft remains under investigation.
A handgun was stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from the center console of a pickup truck parked on Clubhouse Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The owner said the truck was unlocked. The Smith & Wesson handgun is valued at $1,000.
Clothing ordered online and then delivered between Feb. 23 and 26 to an address in the 1900 Brittontown Road was stolen, the victim told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. The victim told deputies that pants, shirts, shorts and other clothing ordered online was delivered on Feb. 23 and 26, but the packages were not in his mailbox when he returned home both days. The clothing has a combined value of $365. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A Powell Street woman told sheriff’s deputies Monday that she is a victim of identity theft. The woman said that she went to the unemployment office in Greeneville and requested a form relating to unemployment benefits. The woman was told an unemployment claim using her personal information was filed by a person with an internet address in the District of Columbia. The case remains under investigation.
An ax and prescription medication was stolen Monday morning from a pickup truck parked on 2nd Street in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The victim went to get his medication and saw that a backpack it was stored in and the ax were gone. The passenger side door of the truck may have been unlocked, the report said. The hand-made ax is valued at $250. The medication is valued at $170.
Two catalytic converters were stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning from a pickup truck and car parked at Greeneville Community Hospital East on Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The truck was parked all night near the main hospital entrance. The car owner told police that it was making loud noises and found the catalytic converter had been removed when she took it to a repair shop. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000 each.{&end}