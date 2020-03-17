Christopher Lynn Sams, 41, of 1184 Moreland Drive, was charged about 12:10 a.m. Sunday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Troopers responded to a vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 49. Sams displayed signs of impairment and did poorly on field sobriety tests, Trooper Tyler Marlowe said in a report. An April 6 court appearance date was set for Sams.
Jefferson David Bridges, 22, of listed as homeless, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with assault on an officer in connection with an incident in the Greene County Detention Center. Bridges is an inmate. While being escorted to a holding area for unruly behavior, he allegedly struck a corrections officer in the face with a closed fist and head-butted him after being handcuffed, a report said. Bond in the charge was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Richard L. Greenwell, 39, of 1409 Daisy St., was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with a registration violation and driving on a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Asheville Highway. Greenwell was driving a car that had a tag belonging to a different vehicle, Officer Justin House said in a report. A records check showed that Greenwell has a restricted license that requires him to have an ignition interlock device. He told officers it hadn’t been installed yet. Greenwell was issued a summons to appear April 6 in court.
Tools, four speakers, two radios, headphones and other electronics were stolen early Sunday morning from a pickup truck parked in the back lot of the Days Inn, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Justin House said in a report. The victim, from Kingsport, told police a toolbox on the truck was not locked. There was no forced entry to the truck. The combined value of the stolen property totals $2,900.
Jewelry, $225 in cash, tools and other property was stolen between March 5 and Saturday in the burglary of a house in the 1100 block of Little Warrensburg Roads in Midway. sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. A gun safe was opened and the money was stolen, along with rolled change, other collectible currency, a gold ring, two rope pendants and a gold pendant. The value of stolen possessions exceeds $650. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a burglary Saturday afternoon of a house in the 3200 block of Holly Creek Road. The victim returned home after being gone for about an hour to find the front door had been broken open. Kitchen cabinets, a medicine cabinet, dresser drawers and closets were all opened, Deputy John Pierce said in a report. A small-screen television and a sound bar, together valued at $350, were stolen. The victim told deputies the trailer door may have been unlocked.
Two weed trimmers were stolen between March 11 and Saturday from a trailer park in the 2200 block of Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The Stihl weed trimmers have a combined value of $800.
A golf cart was stolen between Friday and Saturday morning from a property in the 2800 block of Roaring Fork Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The golf cart was last seen Friday when it was parked next to a porch, the owner told deputies. The Easy Go golf cart has a black frame and is spray-painted tan. is valued at $1,500.
Hay was stolen from a farm building between Jan. 13 and Friday in the 600 block of Mount Hope Road, Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner said he stored extra hay in the building and it was gone when he went to retrieve it. A neighbor told the victim that a truck was seen frequenting the property, but it was assumed the victim was the person loading hay, the report said. The hay is valued at $1,000.