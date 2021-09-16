Kaila A. Coffey, 18, of 3739 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was attempted on a car paced driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 6700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The car driven by Coffey failed to stop for patrol car lights and sirens, the report said. The car continued inbound toward Greeneville. An unknown passenger jumped out of the car in a parking lot and ran through the drive-through of Tennessee Jack’s restaurant in the 6300 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, the report said. The vehicle continued to near the intersection with Raders Sidetrack Road before coming to a stop. After Coffey was taken into custody, a search of the car turned up a syringe, a straw, plastic bags, a grinder, glass containers and razor blades. A small amount of marijuana and an open bottle of tequila were found on the drivers-side floorboard. Coffey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Greeneville man who allegedly tired to flee sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning following an attempted traffic stop was charged with reckless driving. Octabio T. Ruiz, of 147 Goddard Drive, was issued a criminal summons to appear in court. A traffic stop was attempted on a car being driven at 65 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Blue Springs Parkway, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Patrol vehicle blue lights and siren were activated and the car accelerated. Ruiz pulled into a driveway in the 3000 block of Blue Springs Parkway and turned the car lights off. Ruiz said did not have valid insurance on the car and told deputies he tried to flee because he “panicked,” the report said. He was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance.
A camper was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from the 4400 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The owner told deputies he left for work about 9 p.m. Monday and the camper was parked in his driveway. It was missing Tuesday morning. The 28-foot Wilderness-model camper is valued at $2,500.
About $350 worth of water was stolen by bypassing a Glen Hills Utility District water meter over the past month on a property in the first bock of Arlie Waddell Lane, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Deputies were told the meter “had been pulled due to non-payment around a month ago and PVC had been put in place of the meter to restore water to the residence,” a report said. They spoke Tuesday with a resident, who allegedly admitted replacing the pipe to get access to water. No charges were immediately filed.