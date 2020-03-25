Logan Chase Hedrick, 18, of 2130 Pottertown Road, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault and theft of property valued uner $1,000. Deputies went to the parking lot of Food Country USA on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Hedrick filled a shopping cart up with food and pushed it out the side door of the store. The victim and store manager attempted to stop Hedrick, who got in his truck and attempted to drive off, striking the victim, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Hedrick was held on bond pending a court appearance.
Skylar Tyrone Creel, 26, of 3830 W. Allens Bridge Road, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault following an incident at the address. The alleged victim told deputies that Creel became angry about bringing a dog in for the night and struck her, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Creel also allegedly threatened to burn the house down “with everyone in it” and threatened the victim with a knife, the report said. Creel was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Vandalism damage was done between Sunday and Monday morning to doors inside the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville police said in a report. Four interior office doors had lock and pry mark damage. Two exterior doors to the Family Service Building were also damaged, the report said. Damage totals $820. The case remains under investigation.
Carolyn W. Borden, of 309 Pinecrest Drive, was charged Saturday afternoon with theft under $1,000-shoplifting from the Greeneville Walmart, Officer B.J. Wright said in a report. Walmart asset protection personnel witnessed Borden pass all points of sale with groceries having a combined value of $63. Borden was issued a summons to appear at a later date in court.
A 2011 Toyota Camry was stolen Monday afternoon from Medical Office Building 1 parking lot on the campus of Greeneville Community Hospital East, police said in a report. A man who accompanied the car owner to a medical appointment at the facility is listed as a possible suspect. The gold-colored car has front end damage. It is valued at $6,000.