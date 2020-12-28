Adrian Rosales, of 114 Moonlight Court, Midway, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Police were called to a Young Circle address and saw the alleged victim and three children sitting in a car. Rosales was standing on a porch, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Rosales “had strangled her and slammed her head against a bathroom mirror several times,” the report said. Rosales took the cellphone carried by the alleged victim, who ran next door for help. Rosales “chased her down and dragged her back into her apartment,” the report said. She was eventually able to get away from him and call for help. The alleged victim had bruises on her neck and marks on her hands and arms. A records check showed that Rosales also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Rosales was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Erika R. House, 27, of 67 Heritage Hills Drive, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that an argument started by House turned physical and she was kicked, punched and placed in a “choke-hold.” The alleged victim did not need hospitalization. House was taken into custody early Friday and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Donald W. Marshburn, 55, of Ponderosa Road, Parrottsville, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a house in the 700 block of Forest Street about a man who would not leave. Marshburn was outside and was given permission to spend the night in his car due to road conditions, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Police were called back to the house and the alleged victim said Marshburn had earlier pinned her in a chair and choked her. Marshburn was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A utility trailer was stolen Saturday from the parking lot of Terry’s Flooring, 1699 Kiser Blvd., Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The business owner told police that a security camera showed that the 7-by-12 foot trailer was stolen about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Two wheel stops and tie-downs were also taken. The enclosed, black-and-silver Homesteader utility trailer is valued at $4,500. The wheel stops and tie-downs have a combined value of $350.
Greeneville police are looking for five adults who shoplifted power tools and other merchandise Thursday from Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The theft was reported Saturday by a loss prevention employee. The employee told police that about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, three men and two women entered the store. They went to the tool section and picked up a circular saw and two power tool kits with a combined value exceeding $1,000 before leaving the store with paying for the items. The suspects are seen on security camera leaving in a dark-colored Ford Edge sport utility vehicle with a South Carolina license plate. The license plate number is included in the report.