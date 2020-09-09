Greeneville police apprehended a man who fled on foot after officers attempted to take him into custody on active arrest warrants about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Brian Franklin, 39, was taken into custody and is held in the Greene County Detention Center pending an appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court. Additional arrest warrants for criminal impersonation and evading arrest were served on Franklin, of 395 E. Stagecoach Road. Police got word Tuesday night that Franklin was staying at an abandoned house in the 100 block of Mason Street. Franklin has three active arrest warrants on file at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Franklin was seen in the driveway of the house and complied when told to stop. He denied his name was Chris and pulled out a wallet, along with an open fixed-blade knife, from his back pocket, the report said. Police began to pull a firearm, but Franklin dropped the knife. He was told to drop a backpack he was holding and put his hands behind his back. Franklin dropped the backpack “and took off on foot down Mason Street,” running into nearby woods. Police lost sight of him in the woods. A track involving a K-9 unit was called off because of the density of the woods, the report said. Before Franklin ran from officers, he gave them identification belonging to another man. He could not tell police what name was on the identification but claimed it was him, the report said. Police unsuccessfully attempted to use a Taser on Franklin as he ran away. Franklin was taken into custody a short time later in a house in the 900 block of Apple Street.
Tristan Kane Borden, 36, of 360 6 Oaks Lane, Afton, was charged about 11:40 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. A traffic stop was made in the 2600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway on a driver who allegedly failed to maintain his lane of travel, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Borden allegedly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Borden allegedly refused to allow a breath test or have blood drawn. He was additionally charged with violation of the implied consent law. Borden was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
A Mosheim man is the apparent victim in a fraudulent loan scheme involving about $145,000. A loan was taken out in the victim’s name from an Alabama-based lender. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was contacted early Wednesday by a Charlotte, North Carolina, woman who is a relative of the alleged victim and handles his banking activity. She told deputies that she spoke with a fraud investigator from Regions Financial Corp., who said someone opened a small business loan in the victim’s name “for around $145,000,” a report said. The investigator requested information from the relative. The fraudulent loan investigation is pending.