Lloyd Smith was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday about 3 a.m. Auxiliary Officer Ervin stopped at the BP Gas Station at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway to get a drink while working an extra duty assignment. Officer Ervin noticed a male passed out behind the wheel of a running pickup truck. He attempted to check his well-being. Officer Jordan Williams arrived and spoke with the male later identified as Lloyd Smith. Williams could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and noticed Smith had slurred speech. Before Williams could give instruction to shut off the vehicle, Smith hit the accelerator causing the engine to rev at a high RPM while in the park position. Williams quickly had Smith turn off the truck and exit the vehicle. Smith admitted to drinking several beers. Smith performed poorly on standardized field sobriety and was placed under arrest for DUI first offense. Smith was transported to the Greene County Jail.
$2 In Change was taken from a laundromat at 15 Old Stage Road on Oct. 14. Sgt. Shawn Hinkle responded to a Theft From Coin-Operated Machine or Device at 15 Old Stage Road on Oct. 16. On arrival, Hinkle spoke with the owner of the business. It was that discovered three washing machines had been damaged. Security footage showed that on Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. a silver car pulled into the lot. A white male with a mask on came into the laundromat and while he was there used a screwdriver in an attempt to pry the money box open. He was able to get one box open and it is believed $2 in change was taken. Damage to the machines was estimated at $500.
Jennifer Welch was charged with shoplifting $92 worth of merchandise from the Dollar General at 1401 West Main St. Sgt. Shawn Hinkle responded to the shoplifting call at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Hinkle spoke with an employee of the Dollar General who said Welch passed all points of sale with various items. The employee attempted to stop Welch and a brief struggle occurred between the two. The employee was advised of private prosecution.
Luther Sullivan was charged with public intoxication at the Dollar General store located at 1401 W. Main St. on Saturday at about 4 p.m. Officer Louis Calobrisi responded to a call for service and found Sullivan inside the store harassing customers and store employees. Sullivan kept begging those in the store for a ride. He had purchased a six pack of beer, consumed it in the parking lot, and reentered the building. When officers arrived on scene it was determined that Sullivan was under the influence of alcohol. He was unsteady on his feet, and having great difficulty walking and communicating. He was subsequently arrested, charged with public intoxication, and transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
James Allen was charged with public intoxication Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at 200 W. Summer St. Officer Jason Hope was dispatched to the area for a male standing in the middle of the street swinging his arms at cars as they passed. Officers located the male in front of the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hope made contact with the male and identified him as James Allen. Allen had slurred speech and his eyes were dilated. Allen could not answer questions when asked, and smelled of alcohol. Allen was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Story transported Allen to the Greene County Detention Center with no incident.
Chloe Vance was issued a criminal summons for possession of a schedule VI drug Sunday at 1 a.m. Vance was the owner of a blue Ford Taurus that was pulled over on Andrew Johnson Highway for having a broken passenger side tail light by Officer Jason Hope. Hope could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and Vance gave him permission to search the vehicle. Vance was a passenger in the vehicle when it was pulled over. Vance admitted there was marijuana in the center console of the car, which was confirmed upon search. Vance’s court date was set for Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.
Missy Tudor was charged with driving under the influence on East Andrew Johnson Highway at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officer Jerry Goforth observed Tudor’s vehicle traveling at 28 mph in a 40 mph zone, and swerving from the right lane to the left lane. Once stopped, Tudor claimed to be returning home from a veterinarian office. Tudor performed poorly on a field sobriety test and told officer that she takes suboxone when asked if she was prescribed any medication. She consented to a blood draw at Greeneville Community Hospital East to determine the level of her intoxication. The results of the blood draw are pending.
William Cody was charged with public intoxication Saturday at 7 p.m. at 615 Asheville Highway. Officers Story and Calobrisi responded to a call to check on a male that was passed out in an orange Ford Mustang. During the investigation the complainant and owner of the vehicle came out of Ingles. The complainant had left her car unlocked while she was working and came out and found the male in her car when taking a break. She then called the police to remove the male from her care but did not want to press charges. The male was identified as Cody, who believed he was on Tusculum Boulevard, and did not know he was in someone’s car. He could not answer simple questions or stand on his own. Cody was arrested and transported to the Greene County Detention Center for public intoxication.
A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle belonging to a Lowe’s employee at 12:15 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Officer Anthony Price responded to the scene and the victim told him that a female had witnessed a male taking the plate and taken some photos. The female noticed a male acting suspiciously and looking at random vehicles. The female then witnessed the male take the victim’s license plate, and she was able to take some photos of the incident. The female then alerted the manager at Lowe’s in case the vehicle belonged to a Lowe’s employee, which it did.
Ricky Hensley was charged with driving on a revoked license second offense on the 70 Bypass at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Officer Courtney Mikels noticed a white Chevy van stopped in the southbound lanes of the 70 Bypass while on routine patrol. Mikels recognized the driver as Hensley, who rolled the vehicle backward to get it off the road before Mikels made contact with him. Hensley said the vehicle had run out of gas. Mikels had prior knowledge that Hensley had a revoked driver’s license, which she confirmed through NCIC. There was no one else with Hensley, and he was in the driver’s seat when Mikels arrived. Hensley was taken into custody and charged with driving on Revoked 2nd, due to his previous driving history. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.