A home was burglarized sometime between 7 p.m on Nov. 8 and about 5 p.m Thursday in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, according to a report by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Jon Luke Myers responded to the scene where the victim stated about $4,000 worth of jewelry, a Playstation gaming console, an Apple watch and $40 cash was stolen from the residence. Upon inspection of the house, a back window in the basement was found open. No suspect is known at this time.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a Dodge Ram truck sometime between Nov. 7 and Friday morning in the parking lot of U.S Nitrogen, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Chad Moore responded to the 400 block of Pottertown Road where the victim told law enforcement that he realized the converter was missing when he started his truck and heard the loud exhaust. The total value of stolen goods is $1,500.
Jacob L. Felton, 30, of 176 N. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged about 1:30 p.m. Thursday with public intoxication and prescription drug fraud by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Derek Casteel responded to the 700 block of Professional Plaza where an animal hospital employee told law enforcement that the suspect allegedly had several instances of passing out at work. According to the report, the employee told police that the animal hospital had been coming up short on Isoflurane gas. Another employee told police they saw Felton walk out of an unused surgery room and allegedly, “could barely open his eyes.” The employee told police the machine used to administer the gas was still running. A search at the Greene County Detention Center found Felton in possession of Kratom capsules, according to the report. Felton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.