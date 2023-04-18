Paul L. Hayes, 45, of 2795 Fillers Mill Road, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Hayes was driving a car with a loud muffler that could be heard 50 yards away, leading to a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bohannon Avenue, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car after the traffic stop. A search of the car located a grinder with marijuana in it and a rolled-up marijuana cigarette in the center console. An Altoids container holding marijuana, THC wax and a cut straw were also found, the report said. Hayes allegedly admitting smoking marijuana and using methamphetamine earlier. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Hayes was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A hay bailer stolen from a farm property in the 10000 block of 107 Cutoff Road was recovered Monday from a recycling business in Greeneville, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim told deputies he noticed the hay bailer missing from his barn on Monday. An acquaintance told the victim that while he was in Greeneville Monday, he saw the hay bailer at a recycling business on West Main Street. The owner went to West Main Recycling and confirmed the bailer was his, the report said. A business employee gave the owner a ticket from the person who dropped off the hay bailer, along with driver’s license information of a suspect. A theft of property arrest warrant was taken out on the suspect. The New Holland hay bailer, valued at $3,000, will be returned to the owner.
A side-by-side vehicle and a rifle were stolen between Saturday and Sunday from a barn in the first block of Shady Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The victim told deputies that a lock on the barn was cut to provide entry. A Polaris Ranger recreational vehicle valued at $20,000 and a rifle in the front seat valued at $800 were stolen.
Gunfire destroyed a mailbox between Sunday night and Monday in the first block of Black Horn Lane, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The owner told deputies he “found that his mailbox had been shot up by a larger caliber firearm.” Damage totals $100.
A skateboard, leather jacket and video game in a bedroom of a house in the 500 block of East Church Street were damaged Monday, according to a Greeneville police report. Another resident sent the victim text messages allegedly admitting being responsible for the damage, a report said. Damage to property totals $289.
A van was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a driveway in the 100 block of Apricot Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Lynch said in a report. The owner told deputies that she left the keys in the van and the doors were unlocked. It was gone when she looked outside Sunday morning, the report said. The 2004 Dodge Caravan is valued at $1,500.
A welder, tools and other possessions were reported stolen Sunday from a shed on a property in the 700 block of White Sands Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The victim found a hole in the wall of the shed. Other possessions stolen include a tool box, a wrench set and wheel weights. Two possible suspects were named. The combined value of the stolen items is about $1,600.
A Warrensburg Road resident who used a debit card to purchase “a Bigfoot footprint” for sale online lost $55 when the sale turned out to be a scam, a sheriff’s department report said. The man saw the footprint for sale and ordered it on March 26 from a suspect who identified himself as “Dustin Tentacle,” Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The footprint did not arrive in the mail. The victim checked with the U.S. Postal Service and was told the tracking number he had been given was fake. The victim closed the debit card account used to order the item.