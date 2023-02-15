William L. Taylor, 36, of 131 Crawford Lane, Fall Branch, was charged about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jerry Goforth responded to the scene in the 300 block of West Depot Street, where he reportedly observed the suspect “walking with a large stick.” Taylor told Goforth that he had a pipe used for methamphetamines in his jeans pocket, Goforth stated in the report. The pipe reportedly contained methamphetamines residue. Taylor was issued a summons to appear Wednesday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Billy R. Boykin, 31, of 712 Boggs Ave., Knoxville, was charged about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with possession of methamphetamines, and possession of pills without a prescription including Diazepam, Clonazepam and Alprazolam, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, theft and driving with a suspended license by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Ryan Caron responded the intersection of Newport Highway and the Glen Hills Utility building, where the suspect and another vehicle were reportedly observed in a chase. Deputies initiated emergency lights and stopped both vehicles; the victim told deputies Boykin allegedly stole a DeWalt Drill from his property. A records check showed Boykin to have a revoked license from driving under the influence. Deputies searched Boykin and discovered a device that reportedly contained pills and baggies; the baggies contained a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamines, multiple pills including 11 Diazepams, one Clonazepam and Alprazolams. Deputies discovered a prescription bottle of liquid Ranitidine, “with someone else’s name on it,” Caron said in the report. Two lock boxes were also found. The first held one Gabapentin pill and several more baggies, and the second box found taped near the driver’s seat had marijuana inside, Caron added. Boykin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.