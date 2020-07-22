A Limestone man was charged Monday night by Johnson City police with shoplifting-theft of property and burglary. Charged was Carlos Lowe, of 201 Blackley Creek Road. Johnson City officers responded about 8:15 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road in reference to a shoplifting incident. Lowe allegedly concealed numerous items valued at $190 inside a purse and passed all points of sale paying for them, a police report said. After Lowe was taken into custody, investigation found he had been trespassed in 2015 from Walmart stores. Lowe has a prior shoplifting conviction in 2016 from Walmart, the report said. Lowe was held in lieu of $2,000 bond pending an appearance Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Travis L. Graham, 44, of 425 Cassi Road, Chuckey, was charged early Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-8th offense. Deputies investigated a report of a man possibly passed out in a truck in the 600 block of Debusk Road. A records check showed he has seven previous convictions for driving on a revoked license, Sgt. David Love said in a report. Graham was also cited for a registration violation. Bond for Graham was set at $5,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kelly W. Cutshall, 49, of 786 Tunnell Road, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Cutshall had drunk 30 beers in the hours before he slapped her in the face. She then called 911 for help, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. Cutshall was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Connie J. Jester, 53, of 1315 Jim Fox Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with violation of an order of protection. Jester allegedly became “very hostile” toward the victim and began yelling at her before breaking a picture frame on the wall, Deputy James Crum said. A records check showed there is a court order of protection taken out by the alleged victim prohibiting Jester from having any contact with the victim. Jester was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dennis Craig Taylor, 51, of 208 Circle Drive, was taken into custody Friday in connection with a charge of falsification of results of a drug test. A Tennessee Community Corrections officer reported that on July 15, Taylor allegedly falsified the results of a drug test “by using a device known for substituting urine,” a report said. Taylor was seen by a probation officer using a “fake male genitalia” device during the test. Taylor had a first scheduled appearance date Monday in court.
A pizza delivery driver received counterfeit currency Sunday night in payment for food, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The Domino’s Pizza driver told police he delivered food to an address in the 300 block of North Irish Street about 10 p.m. Sunday. The delivery driver told officers a white car with two women and a man, all in their 20s, gave him counterfeit $50 and $20 bills, got their food, and left. The counterfeit cash was taken into evidence.
A motorcycle was reported stolen Sunday from a storage unit on Industrial Road, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Thomas said in a report. The owner told police he rents a storage unit at the mini-warehouse storage facility and signed a lease for one of the units. There was an issue with the door and he was given permission to move the motorcycle to another unit. The owner moved the motorcycle back to the unlocked first unit he rented to make more room in the second unit. The owner discovered the black 2004 Honda Shadow 1100 missing about 4 a.m. Saturday. It was last seen Monday morning. A key was in the motorcycle saddle bag. It was reportedly seen in the Baileyton area after being discovered missing, the report said. An investigation continues.
An antique Cub tractor with a plow attached was stolen between July 9 and 13 from a property in the 400 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. The theft was reported Monday night. A car was seen on July 13 parked by a barn and the driver told a man who approached him that he had bought the two barns on the property. The man later noticed the door to a nearby shed where the tractor was parked had been torn off and the tractor was missing, along with wood off the front of the shed. The tractor and plow are valued at $550.
A house was broken into between Monday night and Tuesday in the 1700 block of Old Baileyton Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The victim found the house had been entered after returning home about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The house “appears to have been ransacked,” the report said. The owner is taking an inventory of possessions to see what was taken.
The driver’s side back window of a car was broken out between Sunday night and Monday while it was parked on a property in the 1100 block of Oasis Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The broken window was discovered Monday morning by the car owner. Damage totals $500.
Clothing, a hover board and a Samsung tablet were stolen Saturday from a house in the 100 block of Curtis Street, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim found some clothing in bags on the living room floor and discovered the other items missing. Children’s toys were also taken. The combined value of the missing possessions exceeds $3,000. A suspect is named in the report.
A boat was stolen between Friday night and Saturday morning from the front yard of a property in the 2400 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies he parked the boat in his front yard about 8 p.m. Friday. The Stingray fishing boat is valued at $2,500.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the possible shooting of a sheep Friday on a property in the 1900 block of Fishpond Road. The owner found a dead sheep with a possible bullet hole in it. No blood was seen. Neighbors told the owner they heard gunshots about 1 p.m. Friday, Deputy John Stills said in a report. The 4-month-old sheep is valued at $200.{&end}