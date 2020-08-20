Brian W. Hart, 32, of 1620 Kenneytown Road, was charged about 10 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers investigated a report of people arguing in the Greeneville Commons parking lot near the Ross Dress for Less store. Police found Hart sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked truck. He said he did not know the man he had been arguing with. A records check showed Hart also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The truck owner came out of the store and gave police permission to search inside it. Police searched the truck and found a sunglasses case that contained capped syringes, a syringe “loaded with a clear substance,” a spoon, four counterfeit “movie prop” $100 bills and a pill bottle. Found inside the bottle were a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a cellophane wrapper with a black substance believed to be heroin, the report said. A bag found in the truck back seat contained a spoon, syringe, alcohol wipes, cigarette filters and Band-Aids, the report said. Hart was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Richard Allan Bishop, 44, of 245 Quillen Shell Road, was charged Tuesday morning by Greeneville police with driving while in possession of methamphetamine. Bishop was the subject of a traffic stop about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Park Street and West Bernard Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign, Officer Eddie Short said in a report. A “strong odor” of marijuana was detected coming out of the sport utility vehicle being driven by Bishop, who denied having any marijuana in the SUV. Another officer arrived and Bishop was asked to step out of the vehicle. As he did so, he was seen dropping a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana on the ground. Further investigation found Bishop to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Crystal Ann Spencer, 34, of Lone Star Road, Kingsport, was charged about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Rolling Hills Road. James K. Beal, 45, listed as homeless, was charged with criminal impersonation. Beal gave deputies a false name “several times” and later told them he had arrest warrants in North Carolina, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. More than half a gram of suspected methamphetamine was found in Spencer’s purse. Spencer and Beals were held on bond pending a first scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.
Joseph L. Gibson, 28, of 1430 Mountain Loop, was charged late Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault after they responded to a Gardner Lane address. The alleged victim had marks under her right eye and her arm and told deputies that Gibson allegedly broke her cellphone when she tried to record the incident. Gibson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Holly L. Gunnoe, 44, of 360 Jones Chapel Lane, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Gunnoe was also charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended or revoked license. The alleged victim said that Gunnoe threatened him with a kitchen knife and shoved him several times before driving away, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. Another deputy made contact with Gunnoe and the vehicle on Horton Highway. Gunnoe allegedly gave a false name and became combative during an attempt to arrest her. A Taser was used to gain compliance, the report said. Gunnoe was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An outbuilding was broken into behind Greeneville Calvary Church at 401 W. Main St., police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The shed door was kicked in some time after Sunday services and noticed on Tuesday morning. It was not immediately known if anything was stolen. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a hit-and-run crash about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Tusculum Boulevard. The driver of a a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck told police he was westbound on Tusculum Boulevard near Bernard Avenue when a white Ford Ranger pickup truck attempted to pass him, sideswiping his truck in the process. The driver of the F-150 pulled into a nearby parking lot, but the truck that struck his vehicle continued without stopping, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Officers searched the area but did not find a truck matching the description of the one that fled the scene. No injuries were reported. More than $400 damage was caused to the victim’s truck.
A pistol was stolen between Aug. 10 and 12 from a house in the 1900 block of Flea Ridge Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The theft was reported on Tuesday. The owner told deputies he discovered the gun missing from his office on Aug. 12. The silver Smith & Wesson pistol is valued at $400. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A case of identity theft was reported Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim, of Bailey Street, said he received an email from Apple stating that his order for a pair of headphones would be delivered on Monday, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The man contacted Apple and told the company he hadn’t ordered anything. He learned the address the Bose headphones would be delivered to is in Cleveland, Tennessee. The man contacted his bank and was told that $395 was withdrawn from his account. Apple indicated it would refund the money.
A heavy-duty pickup truck was reported stolen Monday from the 3800 block of Fish Hatchery Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim told deputies he woke up Sunday morning and noticed that one of his work trucks was missing. Security camera video made it difficult to identify the person who stole the truck because of fog in the area. The 1997 Ford-F350 is valued at $26,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A mailbox was damaged about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Old Asheville Highway by a pickup truck that fed the scene, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The homeowner told deputies that she saw a white Ford F-150 hit the mailbox and did not stop. The driver “appeared under the influence,” the report said. The mailbox is valued at $100.